New Horizons is looking to teach adults with no experience how to play an instrument
SUNCOAST- It is never too late to learn something new. New horizons is looking for people over 50 that are interested in learning to play an instrument. The international music program just recently formed a chapter on the Suncoast. The community band creates a space for older people to come together, learn something new, and enjoy each other's company. The adults who participate can look forward to becoming an important part of a group while also learning a new skill. No auditions or prior music history is needed.www.snntv.com
