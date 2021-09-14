CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Take Better Care of Your Feet by Adopting These 5 Habits

thebossmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people often overlook the health of their feet until they start feeling some sort of discomfort or pain. Aside from helping you stay mobile every day, your feet allow you to enjoy your favorite physical activities such as hiking and running. More importantly, your feet act as your foundation because they carry the weight of your body with each step you take. Despite their importance in your daily life, you may be guilty of only paying close attention to these body parts once you have trouble moving around or standing for quite some time.

thebossmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
we-heart.com

Learn how you can take better care of your body, inside and out, and get healthier in body and mind along the way...

Now that there is more education about living healthier, a lot of people are beginning to look after themselves better. With many people around the world suffering from obesity, diabetes, heart disease and more, it’s no wonder there has been so much talk about fitness and the importance of knowing how to take better care of your body.
FITNESS
TravelDailyNews.com

How to take care of your glasses while travelling

You might find that when you reach your destination the first thing you end up doing is fixing bent glasses or trying to tighten loose screws. Here are some basic tips on how you avoid any disasters while you travel. Glasses can be fragile yet expensive items, and in addition...
LIFESTYLE
ung.edu

Nigel Cares: Taking care of yourself

Another name for stability is balance. Regularly paying attention to our self-care and working towards balance is a critical step in being successful at UNG. Think of what it is like to be balanced and stable: Things are working well, our body and our minds are in sync with the world, and we are moving through our day accomplishing our goals with accuracy and efficiency. Of course, we all want that for ourselves.
DAHLONEGA, GA
Standard Banner

5 simple ways to improve your health habits

(BPT) - The last year and a half has been a strong reminder of the importance of good health. Statistics show that 73% of Americans consider their health and wellness a priority and are reevaluating their own lifestyle habits. In a recent survey of 13,000 people, (including 2,000 Americans), commissioned by Herbalife Nutrition and The Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN), 89% of respondents globally reported they are currently taking steps to improve their health.
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Care#Fungus#Design#Mobile#Emery#Polish
ocmomblog.com

How To Properly Take Care Of Your Horse To Maintain A Good Health

A healthy horse is a happy horse. Proper treatment and care is the only way you will be able to keep your horse in optimal condition for as long as possible. Horses that do not receive proper care can become very ill and even die, so it is best to practice good hygiene and treatment methods right from the start. This article provides information on how to properly treat your horse to maintain good health.
ANIMALS
ua.edu

Strive for Five Returns to Help You Build Better Habits

Register by Sept. 13 on the myBAMA wellness portal and select two or more goals in the five categories offered: eat, sleep, think, move or drink. Strive for Five starts with a launch on the Quad Sept. 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be activities, giveaways and more; but, you are not required to attend the kickoff to participate. Just make sure you register, select your goals and track your daily progress.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Hiking
Digital Collegian

Taking care of your mental health on a budget | Blog

While the first week or two of every semester tends to be smooth sailing, the workload always picks up around week three or four. And as the semester picks up, I notice I tend to neglect myself in exchange for focusing on school work, my internship and all my extracurriculars — and most people I know do the same.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
healthdigest.com

The Real Reason Your Feet Are So Sweaty

Your sweat is 99% water and 1% salt and fat, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, and up to a quart of it evaporates every day. About 5% of the global population, or well over 300 million people, lives with extreme sweating, according to the International Hyperhidrosis Society. As it turns out, your armpits aren't the only area of the body susceptible to excessive sweating. Of the millions of sweat glands contained within our body, the undersides of our feet have many of them, but what does it mean when they are constantly sweaty?
shelby-news.com

How To Take Care of Your Car’s Carpet

Cleaning your car’s carpet can be a very involved process. The process for cleaning your car’s carpet can be quite straightforward if you have the proper materials to get the job done. Here’s how you can take care of your car’s carpet as well as a few tips and tricks to help you get that extra-clean look!
LIFESTYLE
Telegraph

How to take care of your shoes so they last for years

My husband, who is punctilious in all things, has an odd blind spot when it comes to shoes. He will happily wear them into scruffy submission. Once, we were in Fortnum & Mason and he availed himself of its shoeshine facility. I had to hide in shame. I cannot abide a scruffy shoe. Briefly, as a student, I walked on the backs of my ballet flats thinking I was being very subversive, but that was a phase, and we no longer speak of it.
APPAREL
WJLA

Five steps to better self-care

WASHINGTON (ABC7) — There's a lot to be said about the importance of self-care, especially after these last 18 months in a pandemic. Still, many people are hesitant to focus too much on themselves and view self-care as indulgent. Shari Alyse, author of "Love Yourself Happy," encouraged us to put our own life mask on first.
WASHINGTON, DC
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

Travel nurses quit California hospital after 1 day over EHR

Four traveling nurses quit their assignments at Providence St. Joseph Hospital just one day after starting because they were unfamiliar with the Eureka, Calif.-based hospital's EHR system, the Times Standard reported Sept. 4. Providence brought on six intensive care unit nurses, with four of the nurses quitting one day after...
CALIFORNIA STATE
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy