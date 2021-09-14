Take Better Care of Your Feet by Adopting These 5 Habits

Many people often overlook the health of their feet until they start feeling some sort of discomfort or pain. Aside from helping you stay mobile every day, your feet allow you to enjoy your favorite physical activities such as hiking and running. More importantly, your feet act as your foundation because they carry the weight of your body with each step you take. Despite their importance in your daily life, you may be guilty of only paying close attention to these body parts once you have trouble moving around or standing for quite some time.