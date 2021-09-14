In rare ruling, Maine supreme court overturns Limington man’s murder conviction
The state’s top court has overturned a Limington man’s murder conviction because the police conducted an illegal search on his property. A jury found Bruce Akers, now 63, guilty in January 2020 of murdering his neighbor nearly four years prior. Akers was sentenced to 38 years in prison for that crime, but he filed an appeal, and the Maine Supreme Judicial Court heard oral arguments this year.www.sunjournal.com
