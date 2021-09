Laura Santullo is a Uruguayan filmmaker and author based in Mexico. She is an internationally recognized for her work as a screenwriter, collaborating with film director and life-partner Rodrigo Plá. Santullo has written the screenplays for all four of Plá’s feature films adapted from her stories, including “A Monster With a Thousand Heads.” As a screenwriter, she has received several awards for her work, including three Arieles, an award given by the Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences of Mexico, and the Best Screenplay Award at the Athens International Film Festival. She also holds nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Goya Awards in Spain and the Fénix Awards in the category of Best Script.

