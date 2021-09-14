CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is Mental Health First Aid and How Can You Train for It?

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is Mental Health First Aid? It’s a chance to learn how to spot a mental health crisis before it reaches a crisis point. Lauren McGaughey and Mary Jane Clark from West Central Illinois Area Health Education Center spoke to MacombNewsNow.com recently about Mental Health First Aid, what it entails and how you can be trained to be someone who can help administer Mental Health First Aid. Find out more about West Central Illinois Area Health Education Center on Facebook by clicking here.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

