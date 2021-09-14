CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Givani Smith signs 2 yr deal - 750K AAV, 1 way deal

Yesterday, Detroit posted a video calledUp Close with Jared McIsaac. The young defenseman is still trying to get a healthy season as a pro. Today, the club wrapped up its final RFA signing as RFAGivani Smith signed a 2 year deal. The terms haven’t been made available yet. In fact,...

Givani Smith
Gordie Howe
