James Craig Announces Gubernatorial Campaign Amid Protests on Belle Isle

By Eric Lloyd
9&10 News
9&10 News
 7 days ago
An explosive start to the gubernatorial campaign has one of the biggest names on the Republican side.

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig officially announced his campaign for governor on Belle Isle in Detroit. Craig had hinted at running for governor for months since he resigned his post this summer.

The initial announcement Tuesday was brief as protestors from Detroit Will Breathe took over the podium and attacked Craig’s record as chief and how he handled protests during the summer of 2020.

Craig was quickly escorted off the island and to a second location where he was giving a full press conference.

9&10’s Eric Lloyd was in Detroit Tuesday and will have a recap of all the events tonight on 9&10 News at 5 and 6.

