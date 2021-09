Coronavirus put a major dent in a roaring economy last year, according to new figures from the US Census Bureau, knocking household income down from a record high.In 2019, the year before the pandemic shuttered numerous businesses and kept people inside, median household income was at its inflation-adjusted highest rate since 1967, but decreased by nearly 3 per cent during 2020, to $67,521.The poverty rate also rose from a 60-year low, increasing by one per cent to 11.4 per cent, after it had been dropping for five straight years and had reached its lowest level since 1959. There were 37.2...

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO