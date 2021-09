Apart from perhaps the cabinets, countertops are one of the primary focal points in any kitchen, as noted by Houzz. Everything from the backsplash to the paint color to the cabinetry should coordinate with your choice of countertops, and there's a lot to consider beyond the mere appearance. Yes, you want your countertops to mesh with your overall design aesthetic, but all the different countertop materials have their own pros and cons. Before you select the countertops you want in your kitchen remodel, you should take a bit of time to really contemplate how you use the space, and what you want from the materials.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 13 DAYS AGO