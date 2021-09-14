CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NVIDIA GeForce Laptops: Accelerate Every Side of Student Life

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile most students are willing to trade some performance for a lower price, the new line of laptops featuring GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs help minimize the compromise. -- They're thin, light, and powerful -- and many options are available for under $1,000.Built on the foundation of the fastest graphics processors in the industry, the new GeForce laptops can play as hard as they work for students who, let's face it, are probably going to engage in a lot of both. Learn more here: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/campaigns/back-to-school/

TechRadar

Rule the school with NVIDIA-powered legendary laptops

Whether you're working with creative apps or pushing PC gaming to its absolute limit, don't settle for an ordinary laptop when you go back to school, college or uni. NVIDIA GeForce RTX laptops are built with cutting-edge tech that will supercharge your studies, accelerate your essential apps and even make you look better on camera.
bit-tech.net

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 20GB appears to have shipped

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti was launched back at Computex this summer. It was billed as the Nvidia's 'Gaming Flagship' at the time, despite being a rung below the top-end consumer card – the RTX 3090. However, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti's memory quota of 12GB still seemed somewhat stingy, when much less powerful GPUs from Nvidia and other brands offering similar or larger buffers. People were left wondering what happened to the widely rumoured RTX 3080 Ti with 20GB VRAM…
northernstar.info

Laptop notes keep students from learning

Note taking sucks; it’s slow, tedious and easy to miss exactly what the professor said. Taking the time to write your notes by hand, though, is actually how you learn— not with a blank page of Google Docs in front of you. With laptops being nearly ubiquitous in 2021, most...
PC Gamer

Here's an AMD Ryzen gaming laptop with a GeForce RTX 3060 for $880

If you're looking to spend less than a grand on a gaming laptop, more often than not, you're looking at a mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti or 3050 for the GPU. Both are serviceable, but there's a sizable performance leap between those GPUs and the GeForce RTX 3060, and you can still have it while still saying under a thousand bucks with this deal.
TechSpot

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 20GB graphics card shows up at Russian retailer

In brief: It looks increasingly likely that Nvidia has been preparing an RTX 3080 Ti with a more healthy 20 gigabytes of video memory, but it's not clear when you'll be able to buy one, even if you can afford to pay an inflated price. The more worrying part is that we won't have to wait for next-gen graphics cards to arrive in order to see single GPUs pushing over 400 watts -- the mid-generation hardware refreshes look hotter and more power hungry than ever.
wccftech.com

Intel Presents NUC X15 Reference Gaming Laptop Kit – Features Tiger Lake-H CPUs & GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs

Intel has released its newest reference gaming laptop kit, the NUC X15. The Intel NUC X15 follows the release of the NUC M15 laptop kit released last year. Intel's new reference laptop kit for gaming showcases two models—the Intel Core i5-11400H and Intel Core i7-11800H CPU versions, utilizing the Tiger Lake-H architecture with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs.
notebookcheck.net

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 SUPER and GeForce RTX 40 series rumoured to both launch in 2022; AMD RDNA 3 cards arriving during Lovelace release window

Rumour has it that NVIDIA is planning to release two new GeForce RTX generations in 2022, leaving the GeForce RTX 30 series as the only option for a while yet. Reputedly, NVIDIA's RTX 30 SUPER 'Ampere Refresh' will debut first, and will have around nine months on the shelves before RTX 40 'Lovelace' cards arrive. RDNA 3 and RTX 40 cards could arrive at nearly the same time, too.
Hot Hardware

Turing Redux? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 With 12GB GDDR6 Rumored For Q1 2022

Have you ever wished NVIDIA would re-release its previous generation GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card, but with more memory this time around? Neither have we, and not because it's a bad card or anything like that, but because the GeForce RTX 30 lineup is more compelling. Nevertheless, in the absence of a magic wand to magically make more Ampere GPUs appear out of thin air, NVIDIA may turn to a mid-range Turing card to fill an insatiable market for gaming GPUs.
itechpost.com

Do engineering Students Need Powerful Laptops?

Do you think that studying engineering in the twenty-first century won't require a student to have an excellent laptop to work with, or even sometimes, how would an engineering student compete in this fast era of technology without a laptop? Indeed, engineering ones must have a powerful laptop to work with lots of practical works. Software engineering, telecom engineering, computer engineering, and other than these fields do require powerful laptops in terms of specifications and battery backup.
cgmagonline.com

Why Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 is Still a Great Choice in 2021

Despite the fact that the release of brand-new fancy home consoles and the rise of ray-tracing enabled GPUs are all the rage, when it comes down to it, nothing beats a solid performing graphics card that can play new releases at a respectable and affordable price point. Enter the Nvidia's RTX 2080 Super from 2018, one of the first mass-market GPUs to feature RTX/ray-tracing capabilities.
notebookcheck.net

RTX 4090 gets restrictive US$2,999 MSRP in unofficial Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series price predictions list

A list of price predictions for the RTX 40 series of graphics cards has been posted by the content creator Graphically Challenged, who is known for his regular YouTube video updates concerning GPUs. He hasn’t claimed that it is a leak or tip from an insider, and he makes it clear that these are MSRP price predictions. While the potential Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 and RTX 4060 sit at reasonable price points, the estimate for the RTX 4090 is clearly prohibitive for many:
