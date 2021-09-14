CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon Cougar Peak Fire Tuesday, September 14, 2021 Updates

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMap Shows Divisions, Uncontrolled Fire Edge, Completed Dozer Lines. Note: Click here for Wednesday's Cougar Peak Fire Updates. Favorable weather conditions will allow firefighters to complete a planned, low intensity burnout operation on the southeast side of the Cougar Peak Fire this afternoon. The burnout will be a small block of area south of Cox Flat of low intensity to blacken the ground to reduce the fuels between the fire and control features. This operation will create visible smoke.

