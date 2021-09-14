CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Creating a Business Plan for Your First Franchise

thebossmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter giving this some in-depth thought, you may have decided that you want to open up a franchise. One of the essential steps to take on when making your first steps towards becoming a franchise owner is creating your franchise business plan. It’s true that in buying a franchise, you will be buying into a proven business model, but this does not exclude you from creating your very own plan. If you want to know how to create a franchise business plan, we’re going to walk you through the steps.

thebossmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Why Franchises Hire More People, Drive More Sales, and Pay Better Wages Than Non-Franchise Businesses

America is on the rebound. Although we’re still battling against fluctuations in consumer and small business confidence in light of the delta variant of COVID-19, the nation’s economy is nonetheless returning to life. Families counting on sustained progress can rest assured that America’s 730,000 local franchise businesses are open for opportunity and ready to help in every community.
SMALL BUSINESS
San Francisco Weekly

What to Do Before Buying a Business Franchise

In order to prosper financially, it’s important to secure multiple sources of income. A single source of income simply isn’t enough these days, and accumulating money in a savings account isn’t going to hold you over until retirement. People are constantly looking for investment opportunities in order to grow their...
ECONOMY
success.com

Ready to Diversify Your Business? Read These Reminders First

I have such a heart for entrepreneurs who are raising families while starting businesses. It is not an easy thing to do, and this week’s guest on SUCCESS Line is in the thick of it. Brian is a Washington, D.C.-based entrepreneur and a father of five. He is in the process of automating his current business and is now hoping to diversify and build a second service-based business.
SMALL BUSINESS
Andre Oentoro

The Benefits of Blogging for Your Business

Marketing is an ever evolving area, and if you don’t adapt to the changing environment, you’ll end up left behind. What worked only a few years ago may prove ineffective today. However, blogging for your brand is one area that has lasted more than a decade and still gives great returns.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Plan#Marketing Plan#Franchises#Franchise Overview
WilmingtonBiz

How Your Employees’ Motivations Can Affect Your Business Planning

Sponsored Content provided by Dallas Romanowski - Managing Partner, Cornerstone Business Advisors. Business planning often revolves around the idea of “What’s in it for me?” Business owners usually want the kinds of planning that let them run, grow, and eventually leave their business on their terms. But rare is the business that can run, grow, and allow its owner to leave on their terms without support from key employees. To gather that long-term support, business owners likely need to incentivize those employees.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

The Best Strategies for Getting Started With Your First Online Business- Small Business Tips

There are plenty of benefits to starting an online business. You can work from home, set your own hours, focus on a niche you care about, and typically avoid substantial startup costs. While starting a business online may be more accessible, in order to grow and maintain you must follow a similar process to starting a traditional business. To help you navigate and successfully launch your new business venture, here’s our five-step process to starting an online business.
SMALL BUSINESS
franchising.com

Working on Your Franchise Growth Culture? Avoid These 3 Mistakes!

Building a positive organizational culture is critical to the success of your franchise business. And while we all know the big mistakes that can spell ruin for the business (obviously don’t lie, cheat, or steal), there are subtler, equally dangerous issues that often trip up franchisors – and can make it challenging for them to build a strong and long-lasting culture in the organization. Here are 3 mistakes to avoid in building a successful franchise growth culture.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Tampa Bay News Wire

How to Plan Your Budget Before Starting a Business

Starting your own business is a dream come true for many, and everyone makes sure to manage and organize everything for its smooth functioning. When it comes to a startup, every possible niche should be explored, and planning should be done beforehand. You need to figure out a lot of...
SMALL BUSINESS
santivachronicle.com

Plan to Transition the Family Business

Provided by James McArthur, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Senior Vice President, Family Office Services. Many family business owners contact The Trust Company for assistance as the future approaches and it is time to consider exactly how they will transfer their precious business into the hands and control of the next generation. As closely held family businesses expand over time, the needs of the families relying on these businesses are expanding as well. Growth of a business is often viewed in linear metrics — revenue and profitability. However, families can expand exponentially through generations. Such a dynamic creates demands that significantly impact culture, performance, and decision making, punctuating the need for a succession strategy that aligns the family’s intentions, goals, and cash-flow requirements through multiple generations.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cheddar News

Electric Aircraft Maker Archer Aviation Makes NYSE Debut Via SPAC Merger

Electric aircraft startup Archer Aviation made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Co-founders and CEOs Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein joined Cheddar to talk about the IPO and the company’s mission to develop electric vertical take-off and landing crafts, adding to modes of transportation in urban areas. The pair also discussed the company's backing from United Airlines and an update on the FAA certification process, with the hopes of completing it by the end of 2024.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

Digital freight platform Transfix to go public via merger with SPAC

Transfix Inc., a digital freight platform, said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation G Squared Ascend I in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, leaving Transfix with about $375 million of cash to accelerate growth plans. Combined with a $50 million revolving credit facility from MidCap Financial agreed in May, the company will have about $400 million in liquidity to be invested in product innovation and technology. The new company will list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the new ticker 'TF.' Transfix Chief Executive Lily Shen and co-Founder and Chairman Drew McElroy will remain in their roles. Transfix, which works with some Fortune 500 companies, as well as with mid- and small-sized shippers, grew revenue by 40% in 2020.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Blue Apron plans corporate governance reforms, including scrapping its dual-class capital structure

Meal-kit company Blue Apron Inc. said Tuesday it is aiming to make a number of corporate governance reforms and will seek to have the board comprised of at least 50% women and 50% people of color following its 2022 annual shareholder meeting. The announcement came as the company filed a registration statement for its previously announced plan to raise $45 million in a fully backstopped equity rights offering that is part of a $78 million capital raise. The company will use the proceeds of the raise for working capital and to expand and boost revenue. Other corporate governance reforms include eliminating its dual-class capital structure. It further plans to raise wages, benefits and improve training for its hourly employees and to achieve carbon neutrality targets by early 2022. Shares were down 2.3% premarket and have fallen 15% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Footwear News, FIT and Yellowbrick Team Up to Offer ‘Footwear Business Foundations’ Educational Series

Extending upon its success of the Sneaker Essentials program, Yellowbrick has again teamed up with the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) Center for Continuing and Professional Studies as well as Footwear News to offer Footwear Business Foundations, which is “a comprehensive educational program that takes a deep dive into what makes a footwear company successful and teaches the skills needed to build a brand from the ground up.” Participants who complete the program will earn a non-credit “Completion Certificate” from FIT. Completion of the Sneaker Essentials program is not a prerequisite requirement for enrolling in the Footwear Business Foundations course. Footwear Business...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy