Nicki Minaj and Joy Reid trade vicious insults over vaccine skepticism

While Maxine Waters has certainly earned herself the endearing nickname of "Auntie Maxine" for the way she unabashedly criticized the Trump administration, she's also aware of the impact she's made on the millennial generation. During an interview with Joy Reid on MSNBC, the Congresswoman admitted she was proud of the connection she's made the generation that has made her steely-tough persona a meme. "They do call me Auntie Maxine — I embrace that, I love that and I'm going to be their auntie," she said, via BuzzFeed, adding, "I'm going to keep telling the truth and I want them to get out there and register people to vote, get active, and bombard the Congress of the United States leadership with what they want them to do."

