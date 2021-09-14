Nicki Minaj and Joy Reid trade vicious insults over vaccine skepticism
Rap star Nicki Minaj shot back insults and allegations of homophobia at MSNBC's Joy Reid after the television host scolded the star over her COVID-19 vaccine skepticism. Minaj sent out a series of tweets Monday underscoring her hesitance to take the COVID-19 vaccine after she admitted she would not attend this year's Met Gala to take care of her young child. Minaj went on to slam major media outlets that subsequently claimed she skipped the event due to the gala's vaccine requirements.gazette.com
