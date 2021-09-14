CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make Out While Wearing Masks at Met Gala

By Mike Nied
 8 days ago
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck caused quite a stir at the Met Gala thanks to a little COVID-friendly PDA. Although they didn't ascend the iconic steps outside the event together, the rekindled flame of their romance was on full display once they got inside. Nothing could get in the way of them showing the world that their love is real. Not even face masks, which were mandatory inside the venue due to the ongoing pandemic.

Community Policy