Fashion Forum: Met Gala

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCourt and everyone gets judgy in the Met Gala edition of Fashion Forum! See if you agree with their opinion!

gooddaysacramento.cbslocal.com

townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

‘Fashion rooted in values’: Met Gala to open show honouring designers of colour

The most-watched fashion show of New York fashion week will not take place on a catwalk. On Monday evening, on the steps of the city’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, the singer Billie Eilish, the poet Amanda Gorman, the actor Timothée Chalamet and the tennis player Naomi Osaka will dress up to the nines to host the Met Gala, known as fashion’s Oscar night. At the last Met Gala, in 2019, Lady Gaga made four costume changes on the red carpet. Rihanna, whose past Met Gala looks have included a giant “omelette” dress and a pope costume, has sent out invites to an after-party.
Madame Noire

Serving ‘American Independence’: The Lexicon Of Fashion Pops Off At The 2021 Met Gala

After being canceled in 2020, due to the pandemic, the Met Gala returned this year and its theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”. While the annual event is known to be a grand showcase of campy couture and luxury fashion, this year’s theme really inspired its attendees to focus on individualism as they explored “American independence” through their ensembles.
#Met Gala#Fashion Forum
wmagazine.com

9 Actual American Things About The American Fashion-Themed Met Gala

The 2021 Met Gala’s titular theme was, ostensibly, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” It was puzzling, then, that so many attendees chose to wear European designers. Fashion has a grand tradition across the pond, to be sure. But the history of American fashion is equally rich with beauty, poetry, symbolism, and power. In the 1920s, flappers freed themselves from centuries of painful, dangerous corsets with their straight-cut dresses. Suffragettes, knowing their challenge in persuading hearts and minds, wore white to make their cause as palatable to the American public as possible. Respectability politics, in hindsight, deserves critique, but activists during the Civil Rights Movement wore suits and Sunday church apparel for just that reason. Later, the Black Panthers pioneered black clothes and natural hair to signify their fury with America’s racist legacy, a look that has sprung anew among today’s racial equality activists—Beyoncé paid homage to that iconic style in her “Formation” Super Bowl performance.
thefocus.news

Met Gala or Hunger Games? Dresses remind fans of Capitol fashion

This year’s Met Gala referenced American fashion and culture throughout history, from Billie Eilish’s Marilyn Monroe inspired dress, to Cara Delevingne’s ‘peg the patriarchy’ corset. However, many people on social media couldn’t help but think that the flashy outfits reminded them of the Capitol fashion from The Hunger Games. The...
E! News

Naomi Osaka Is Excited to Fashionably Net Her First Met Gala Experience

Naomi Osaka is going to be serving some serious style soon at one of the biggest celebrity fashion events while taking on one of its most prominent roles. On Monday, Sept. 13, the 23-year-old tennis star will co-chair the 2021 Met Gala, marking her first appearance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute's annual fundraiser in New York City. She shares the role with event newbies Billie Eilish, 2021 presidential inauguration poet Amanda Gorman and actor Timothée Chalamet, plus honorary chairwoman and longtime organizer, Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Allure

Met Gala 2021: How to Watch the Live Stream of Fashion's Biggest Night

If it feels like it's been forever since the last Met Gala, that's because it has been. It was early May 2019 the last time stars from every conceivable category of celebrity convened on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City dressed — and in the case of the last event, intentionally overdressed — to live up to the night's theme, Camp. Because of COVID-19, the 2020 Met Gala couldn't go on as planned, and the 2021 festivities, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," were postponed, moving the usual first-Monday-of-May event to September 13.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYLON

Meet The 15 Designers Making Their New York Fashion Week Debut

These are the names you need to know. After several (virtual) seasons, New York Fashion Week is finally back with IRL shows, parties, and events from Sept. 8 through 12 — and it’s expected to be better than ever. Most importantly, the Spring 2022 season marks the rebirth we’ve all been waiting for: the “revival” of New York Fashion Week includes a solid crew of designers showing their collection on the official calendar for the first time, the return of fashion’s biggest names, like Rodarte and Thom Browne, and a highly anticipated Met Gala (after its own year-long hiatus) to boot.
hotnewhiphop.com

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Arrive Fashionably Late To Met Gala & Steal The Show

We are fully aware that your timelines are filled with residual news about the MTV Video Music Awards and now the Met Gala, and we're here with one more from the latter before night's end. The Met Gala has been the talk of social media as some of our favorite stars have descended on the event with their creative fashion takes, all inspired by this year's theme, "Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion."
HuffingtonPost

See Halle Bailey Pull The Ultimate Sister Move On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Sisters Chlöe and Halle Bailey often publicly share their love and support for each other ― and this year’s Met Gala red carpet was no exception. The R&B duo attended the star-studded event in New York City Monday night, wearing custom Rodarte ensembles. Their red-carpet appearance yielded stunning looks as well as adorable sisterly moments.
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
