Joshua Pacio vs. Yosuke Saruta Trilogy Bout at ONE: Revolution

ONE Championship will see a strawweight trilogy come to its conclusion at ONE: Revolution on Friday, September 24. ONE Strawweight World Champion Joshua Pacio and Yosuke Saruta collide in one of the three World Championship main events slated for the massive event later in September. The two outstanding strawweights have split their series at one match apiece, and the trilogy matchup will attempt to bring a definitive end to one of the most exciting rivalries in the sport.