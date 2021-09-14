CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida, the BJJ Ace Destined to Become One Heavyweight Champion

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: The views and opinions expressed below are those of the author and do not nec-essarily reflect the views of Sherdog.com, its affiliates and sponsors or its parent company, Evolve Media. The latest addition to One Championship’s heavyweight roster has a golden future ahead. In a matter of days,...

Sherdog

‘Buchecha’ Set to Face Glory Vet Anderson ‘Braddock’ Silva at One ‘Revolution’

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace will finally make his long-awaited mixed martial arts debut. It appears that 13-time world jiu-jitsu champion Marcus Almeida has a new opponent for his One Championship debut. A few days ago, the Singapore-based promotion announced that ‘Buchecha' was scheduled to face Thomas Narmo. Now, MMA Fighting first reported that the Norwegian fighter is out of the clash and Almeida will lock horns with Glory alum Anderson Silva at “One: Revolution” in Singapore on Sept. 24. Sherdog’s own sources confirmed the news. The reason Narmo pulled out of the fight is currently undisclosed.
COMBAT SPORTS
mymmanews.com

Buchecha gets new opponent for MMA debut at ONE: Revolution

Buchecha will still make his first MMA foray on Friday, September 24th. But it will be against a different opponent than anticipated. Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida was set to make his mixed martial arts debut against Thomas Narmo until Narmo was forced to withdraw from the bout. Almeida will instead take...
UFC
Sherdog

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Focuses on Things He Can Control Ahead of MMA Debut at One ‘Revolution’

One of the greatest heavyweight grapplers of all time is finally crossing over to mixed martial arts, a little later than he had planned. It has been a long journey that brought Marcus Almeida from winning on tatami all over the world to the MMA cage. “Buchecha” has been teasing the transition since 2015, but didn’t make up his mind until last July, when he signed with One Championship. The Singapore-based promotion encountered a few hindrances on their way to bringing the 13-time Mundials champion inside the circle, as his promotional debut kept being pushed back. The American Top Team representative was supposed to tangle with Oumar Kane at One on TNT 1 for his first foray in the One heavyweight division, but the promotion opted to match him with Ji Won Kang at One on TNT 2. Ultimately, both matchups fell off their events. Recently, the 31-year-old Brazilian was attached to face Thomas Narmo, but the latter pulled out of the fight and was replaced by Glory alum Anderson Silva.
UFC
