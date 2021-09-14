Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida, the BJJ Ace Destined to Become One Heavyweight Champion

One of the greatest heavyweight grapplers of all time is finally crossing over to mixed martial arts, a little later than he had planned. It has been a long journey that brought Marcus Almeida from winning on tatami all over the world to the MMA cage. “Buchecha” has been teasing the transition since 2015, but didn’t make up his mind until last July, when he signed with One Championship. The Singapore-based promotion encountered a few hindrances on their way to bringing the 13-time Mundials champion inside the circle, as his promotional debut kept being pushed back. The American Top Team representative was supposed to tangle with Oumar Kane at One on TNT 1 for his first foray in the One heavyweight division, but the promotion opted to match him with Ji Won Kang at One on TNT 2. Ultimately, both matchups fell off their events. Recently, the 31-year-old Brazilian was attached to face Thomas Narmo, but the latter pulled out of the fight and was replaced by Glory alum Anderson Silva.
