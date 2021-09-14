CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researchers awarded NSF grant to enhance undergraduate STEM education

texasborderbusiness.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIO GRANDE VALLEY, TX – UTRGV has been awarded a five-year, $3 million grant for research focused on enhancing the success of undergraduate Hispanic students in STEM disciplines. The National Science Foundation awarded the funding to a team of UTRGV researchers for a project called “HSI Institutional Transformation Project: Improving...

texasborderbusiness.com

#Nsf#Stem Education#Teacher Education#Stem Fields#Texas Border Business#Utrgv#Hispanic#Graduate Studies#New Program Development#Mexican American Studies#Ave Frontera#Ave Project#D#Evp For Research#School Of Mathematical#Department Of Chemistry#Department Of Physics
