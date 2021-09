Happy anniversary to Liuzzi Gourmet Food Market, 322 State Street, New Haven. It will celebrate 40 years in business on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 6 to 9 p.m. Brothers Lino and Nicola Liuzzi established Liuzzi Cheese in 1981, opening up their storefront in New Haven. If you don’t want to wait until Sept. 18 to celebrate, you might want to head in and check out one of their lunch sandwich specials before then. From the Italian combo to the ham, buffalo ricotta, arugula with pesto on ciabatta, they all look amazing. Find out more by visiting www.liuzzimarket.com or calling 203-248-4356.—Pem McNerney.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 12 DAYS AGO