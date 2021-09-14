CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: 4 reasons CT still needs Gov. Lamont's emergency powers

By Hearst Connecticut Media Editorial Board
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s still too early to end Gov. Ned Lamont’s emergency powers, though it seems a lifetime since the legislature first granted him sweeping authority to fight the pandemic. Four people still die every day on average from COVID-19 in Connecticut, and hundreds remain hospitalized. The positivity rate is up. There are chilling signs of COVID spreading among children and of an even more transmissible variant popping up.

Ironton Tribune

EDITORIAL: Action needed by governor

When students returned to school a few weeks ago, only one of the county’s districts was requiring masks, despite a spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. As we heard from many at the time, this was not a policy that was going to be sustainable and, soon after, cases began appearing in the schools, forcing students into quarantine and requiring schools to shut down for days at a time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Journal Inquirer

Lamont to meet with legislative leaders to discuss extending emergency powers

Gov. Ned Lamont said today that he would be meeting with legislative leaders to discuss extending his emergency powers, which are set to sunset at the end of this month. “We need an extension of the emergency orders because that allows me to put in place executive orders, which we need to keep you safe,” Lamont said during a news conference at a Manchester business. “I welcome legislative input on each of those executive orders.”
MANCHESTER, CT

