CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

ONE Championship’s 2020 finances: $48 million more in losses, and a curious $400 million transaction

By Bloody Elbow
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. For the past few years, Bloody Elbow has been following the finances of Group One Holdings Pte. Ltd., the company that does business under the name of ONE Championship. During that time, the company has consistently made bold statements about its current status and confident projections about its future, while raising hundreds of millions from major institutional investors. These have not lived up to scrutiny as financial statements filed with Singapore’s Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority of Singapore (very similar to the US Security and Exchange Commission) have revealed massive losses over this period in the hundreds of millions.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Championship#Sb Nation#Vox Media#Bloody Elbow
bloomberglaw.com

Longford Capital’s $250 Million Closes Litigation Finance Fund

Chicago-based litigation finance firm Longford Capital says it has raised $682 million to close its third private fund, signaling that investors continue to view litigation as a ripe asset for returns. The figure includes $434 million that Bloomberg Law reported in January, meaning Longford added about $250 million in additional...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Blue Apron plans corporate governance reforms, including scrapping its dual-class capital structure

Meal-kit company Blue Apron Inc. said Tuesday it is aiming to make a number of corporate governance reforms and will seek to have the board comprised of at least 50% women and 50% people of color following its 2022 annual shareholder meeting. The announcement came as the company filed a registration statement for its previously announced plan to raise $45 million in a fully backstopped equity rights offering that is part of a $78 million capital raise. The company will use the proceeds of the raise for working capital and to expand and boost revenue. Other corporate governance reforms include eliminating its dual-class capital structure. It further plans to raise wages, benefits and improve training for its hourly employees and to achieve carbon neutrality targets by early 2022. Shares were down 2.3% premarket and have fallen 15% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
BUSINESS
fb101.com

BHI FOOD & BEVERAGE GROUP ANNOUNCES $100 MILLION IN NEW FINANCING TRANSACTIONS

BHI, a full-service commercial bank, announced that its Food & Beverage Group has closed a total of $100 million in new financing transactions. The robust volume of transactions reflects the continued expansion of BHI’s Food & Beverage Group. For Citromax Group and Citromax International Corporation, BHI has provided a $27.5...
REAL ESTATE
Street.Com

Cathie Wood's Ark Dumps $62 Million More of Tesla Shares

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment on Wednesday sold 81,600 shares of electric vehicle titan Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, valued at $61.7 million at the close. The sales came in the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report and the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) - Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Report.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
thepaypers.com

Modifi receives EUR 20 million in financing

Germany-based fintech MODIFI has announced a EUR 20 million financing in Series B, which brings its valuation to more than EUR 100 million. This round was led by investor Heliad Equity Partners with a co-investment from Neva SGR, the venture capital investment arm of banking group Intesa San Paolo. There were also existing investors participating, such as Global Founders Capital, Maersk Growth and Picus Capital.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Sibanye-Stillwater spends $490 million on third battery-metals transaction

Platinum group metal giant Sibanye-Stillwater (JSE: SSW) (NYSE: SBSW) will joint venture with ioneer (ASX: INR) to develop its Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-boron project located in Nevada, USA. Sibanye-Stillwater will contribute US$490 million for a 50% interest in the Joint Venture, with ioneer to maintain a 50% interest and retain operatorship....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nationalmortgagenews.com

Cash-offer financing platform Ribbon raises $150 million

The fintech startup Ribbon announced on Tuesday that it raised $75 million in Series C funding and $75 million in working capital. Through its platform, Ribbon provides borrowers with upfront financing to make all-cash offers on home listings. The fintech aims to strengthen consumer bids against those from real estate developers and investors.
REAL ESTATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Redwire reports six-month loss of $23.6 million

Redwire Corp. reported revenue of $63.8 million and a net loss of $23.6 million in the first six months of 2021, according to a Sept. 10 Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The Jacksonville-based space technology firm became a publicly traded company last week by completing a merger with Genesis Park...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Digital freight platform Transfix to go public via merger with SPAC

Transfix Inc., a digital freight platform, said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation G Squared Ascend I in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, leaving Transfix with about $375 million of cash to accelerate growth plans. Combined with a $50 million revolving credit facility from MidCap Financial agreed in May, the company will have about $400 million in liquidity to be invested in product innovation and technology. The new company will list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the new ticker 'TF.' Transfix Chief Executive Lily Shen and co-Founder and Chairman Drew McElroy will remain in their roles. Transfix, which works with some Fortune 500 companies, as well as with mid- and small-sized shippers, grew revenue by 40% in 2020.
INDUSTRY
cryptoslate.com

Kusama parachain Moonriver records 1 million transactions in just 3 weeks

Moonriver, the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain-compatible smart contract platform developed on Kusama, is full steam ahead with some impressive figures since its launch just three weeks ago. A Polkadot – Kusama powerhouse. As reported by Moonbeam, Moonriver has close to 100k wallet addresses on the network and over 650 ERC20 tokens...
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

These ‘Shark Tank’ Alums Just Raised $50 Million After 1,000% Sales Growth Last Year

In the years since appearing on “Shark Tank” in 2019, Jiake Liu and Terry Lin—the owners of outdoor furnishings company Outer—have found no shortage of investors who believe in their model of selling furniture in customer backyards rather than traditional brick-and-mortar stores. The company just announced the closing of a $50 million Series B investment round, with Kathy Xu of Capital Today, along with Tribe Capital, C Ventures, and Upfront Ventures, leading the new investment. “Consumers are now acutely aware of the importance of outdoor living, and Outer’s rocket ship growth is a testament to the thoughtful design behind every product,” Xu...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy