Who governs Britain? In his announcement of the Covid Winter Plan this week, Boris Johnson gave a clear answer: the NHS. Flanked once again by Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance at a Downing Street press conference on Tuesday, the Prime Minister reserved the right to introduce anti-Covid measures, including vaccine passports and mask mandates. He even refused to rule out the possibility of another national lockdown if, as the Winter Plan document puts it, we have to take “whatever action is necessary to protect the NHS from being overwhelmed”. For the avoidance of doubt, the Health Secretary, Sajid Javid said: “we don’t want to get into a position ever again where there’s unsustainable pressure on the NHS so it’s not able to see people in the usual way.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO