Next Stimulus Check: When will I get my payment and will it be $600, $1,200 or more?

FingerLakes1
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next stimulus check may be in your inbox or checking account soon with many citizens asking when will I get my payment. With the successful impact previous stimulus payments have had on the overall economy in the United States it is no surprise another round of stimulus is back on the table. The official poverty rate rose slightly to 11.4 percent in 2020. But, the most recent Census says that when pandemic relief aid is taken into account, the poverty rate fell to 9.1 percent. This underscores the gigantic impact stimulus checks and expanded unemployment benefits had on American families in 2020.

Comments / 15

