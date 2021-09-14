CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders' Bryan Edwards: Denied walkoff TD reception

 7 days ago

Edwards caught four of five targets for 81 yards Monday in Las Vegas' 33-27 overtime win over Baltimore. Though Edwards met expectations and perhaps even exceeded them for fantasy managers in deeper leagues that deployed him in Week 1 lineups, the second-year wideout narrowly missed out on producing an even bigger stat line. On Las Vegas' first possession of overtime, Edwards appeared to win the game for the Raiders when he hauled in a 33-yard pass from Derek Carr and stretched the ball across the goal line, but a replay review determined the ball only reached the half-yard line before his knee hit the ground. Regardless, Edwards looks like he'll be in store for an expanded role in his second season after he tallied only 11 receptions in 12 games as a rookie. He led all Las Vegas wideouts in snap share Monday, playing 57 of 86 offensive snaps in the win, according to Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee.

FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: Bryan Edwards becomes a star on Monday night

The Las Vegas Raiders won an incredible game against the Baltimore Ravens, and Bryan Edwards emerged as a legitimate WR1 for the Silver and Black. The Las Vegas Raiders took on the Baltimore Ravens in a Monday night classic in Week 1, as fans invaded Allegiant Stadium for the first time ever in a regular-season game. After going down early, and trailing at the half, the Raiders were able to come all the way back against the Ravens, as a 55-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson forced overtime.
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Derek Carr relies on Bryan Edwards and Zay Jones when it counts

For most of Monday night’s season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders’ wide receivers were underwhelming. Peyton Manning was complaining about their lack of impact on the Manning brothers’ alternative broadcast (which you can stream on ESPN+) and it was a topic on the main ESPN broadcast, as well. Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr was relying on his top target, tight end Darren Waller, from the start of the game and Waller ended up being targeted 19 times.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bryan Edwards, Zay Jones headline Raiders' OT upset vs. Ravens: Who are clutch wide receivers from Week 1 win?

Anyone who tuned into "Monday Night Football" to close Week 1 found themselves enjoying some of the most unpredictable football of the young 2021 season, with the Raiders coming back to upset the Ravens, 33-27, in overtime. Some of the faces for the victorious home underdogs were familiar: Derek Carr, Darren Waller, Jon Gruden. But what about Bryan Edwards and Zay Jones, the wide receivers whose big plays helped headline the Raiders' improbable journey to 1-0? Who are they, and how did they get here?
NFL
Person
Derek Carr
bleedinggreennation.com

More bad news for the Cowboys ahead of their Week 3 game against the Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2021 season isn’t off to a great start. Not long after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Kickoff Game, news broke that they’d be losing two key starters in the near future. Starting wide receiver Michael Gallup was placed on injured reserve with the expectation he’ll miss three-to-five weeks. Starting right tackle La’el Collins, meanwhile, was hit with a five-game suspension that begins in Week 2.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Arrest Warrant Issued For Ex-Star NFL Running Back

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for former star NFL running back Clinton Portis. The Alachua (Fl.) Chronicle reported this week that a court order has been issued for Portis, 39, over alleged unpaid child support bills. From the report:. A court has ordered the arrest of former NFL...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Reportedly Signing Veteran RB

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly adding a veteran running back to their roster of Friday. According to Washington Football Team insider Nicki Jhabvala, the Raiders are poaching sixth-year NFL pro Peyton Barber off the WFT practice squad. In 2020, Barber served as a third-string running back option for Washington,...
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Wide Receiver Reportedly Requested His Release

A notable wide receiver is officially on the open market this Tuesday. In a surprising turn of events, the Las Vegas Raiders have released John Brown. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders actually released Brown because that was his request. It’s unclear what went on behind the scenes in Las Vegas.
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Texans’ Deshaun Watson Decision

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered an injury and may not be available this Thursday against the Carolina Panthers. But if you think Deshaun Watson is going to return to the team and save the day, you have another thing coming. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Watson...
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles trade veteran offensive lineman for 2022 pick swap

The Eagles traded veteran offensive lineman Matt Pryor to the Colts on Tuesday morning for a 2022 late-round pick swap. It seemed very likely that Pryor would not make the Eagles’ roster so they get something for him instead of just cutting him. Here are the terms of the deal:
NFL

