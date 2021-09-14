Raiders' Bryan Edwards: Denied walkoff TD reception

Edwards caught four of five targets for 81 yards Monday in Las Vegas' 33-27 overtime win over Baltimore. Though Edwards met expectations and perhaps even exceeded them for fantasy managers in deeper leagues that deployed him in Week 1 lineups, the second-year wideout narrowly missed out on producing an even bigger stat line. On Las Vegas' first possession of overtime, Edwards appeared to win the game for the Raiders when he hauled in a 33-yard pass from Derek Carr and stretched the ball across the goal line, but a replay review determined the ball only reached the half-yard line before his knee hit the ground. Regardless, Edwards looks like he'll be in store for an expanded role in his second season after he tallied only 11 receptions in 12 games as a rookie. He led all Las Vegas wideouts in snap share Monday, playing 57 of 86 offensive snaps in the win, according to Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee.