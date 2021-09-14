CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders' Zay Jones: Catches game-winning touchdown

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Jones caught two passes for 46 yards, including the game-winning 31-yard touchdown in overtime, during Monday's 33-27 win over the Ravens. Jones caught both of his targets and finished fifth on the Raiders in receiving yards as Derek Carr threw for 435 yards on Monday Night Football. While the 26-year-old finished fifth in yards, he was tied with Josh Jacobs for the least amount of targets. Jones' fantasy value remains limited for the 2021 campaign.

The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Reportedly Signing Veteran RB

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly adding a veteran running back to their roster of Friday. According to Washington Football Team insider Nicki Jhabvala, the Raiders are poaching sixth-year NFL pro Peyton Barber off the WFT practice squad. In 2020, Barber served as a third-string running back option for Washington,...
The Spun

Raiders Wide Receiver Reportedly Requested His Release

A notable wide receiver is officially on the open market this Tuesday. In a surprising turn of events, the Las Vegas Raiders have released John Brown. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders actually released Brown because that was his request. It’s unclear what went on behind the scenes in Las Vegas.
Derek Carr
Sporting News

Jon Gruden explains why Raiders took delay of game penalty as they lined up for game-winnning field goal

Carl Nassib's strip sack of Lamar Jackson in overtime set the Raiders up to put a winning stamp on their first game with fans at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas got the ball at the 27-yard line, well within the range of kicker Daniel Carlson, who had hit a 55-yard field goal to send the game into overtime. They ran the ball once on first down and picked up an extra yard. That was all Jon Gruden needed to see before summoning the field goal unit to attempt the game-winning kick.
CBS Sports

Raiders' stunning comeback win ends wild 98-game streak by Ravens that dated back 17 years

It's not often that the Baltimore Ravens blow a big lead, but that's exactly what happened on Monday night during their wild 33-27 overtime loss in Las Vegas. After jumping out to a 14-0 lead with just under nine minutes left to play in the second quarter, it looked like the Ravens were going to coast to a win, but then the improbable happened: The Raiders fought back to tie the game at 17 in the fourth quarter, which set up a dog fight down the stretch.
CBS Sports

Bryan Edwards, Zay Jones headline Raiders' OT upset vs. Ravens: Who are clutch wide receivers from Week 1 win?

Anyone who tuned into "Monday Night Football" to close Week 1 found themselves enjoying some of the most unpredictable football of the young 2021 season, with the Raiders coming back to upset the Ravens, 33-27, in overtime. Some of the faces for the victorious home underdogs were familiar: Derek Carr, Darren Waller, Jon Gruden. But what about Bryan Edwards and Zay Jones, the wide receivers whose big plays helped headline the Raiders' improbable journey to 1-0? Who are they, and how did they get here?
Bleacher Report

Zay Jones' TD Lifts Derek Carr, Raiders to Wild OT Win vs. Lamar Jackson, Ravens

The Las Vegas Raiders wasted no time getting into the win column for the 2021 campaign, and they did it in dramatic fashion. Las Vegas defeated the Baltimore Ravens 33-27 in overtime in Monday's AFC showdown at Allegiant Stadium. It is a game that will not soon be forgotten, as the Raiders initially celebrated on the field when they thought Bryan Edwards scored on a deep ball only for it to be overturned.
chatsports.com

Raiders Prematurely Celebrate Walk-Off Touchdown, Throw Interception in Red Zone

The Raiders staged a comeback victory over the Ravens on Monday night, but Las Vegas's win didn't come without its fair share of stress. Derek Carr and Co. appeared to have sealed the contest with a 32-yard completion to receiver Bryant Edwards with 7:16 remaining in overtime. The pass from Carr to Edwards appeared to end the contest as a touchdown was originally ruled, leading to players and coaches alike embracing on the field. But the contest wasn't over just yet.
Bleacher Report

Derek Carr and Raiders Passing Game Flashes Promise in Wacky MNF Win

The Las Vegas Raiders teetered on the edge of the abyss—or a black hole if you will—only to find their way to a miraculous 33-27 overtime victory Monday against the Baltimore Ravens. Fans booed an uninspired first-half effort during the first fully attended football game at Allegiant Stadium since the...
247Sports

Former Bulldog Derek Carr throws game-winning touchdown on MNF

The first season-opening Monday Night Football game to go into overtime in more than 40 years resulted in former Fresno State Bulldog Derek Carr scoring the walk-off touchdown pass for a 33-27 Raiders win. Carr both led the game-tying field-goal drive and the game-winning touchdown in front of a packed crowd in Allegiant Stadium.
raidersbeat.com

Derek Carr on Zay Jones: “He Works Harder Than Anybody on Our Team”

Zay Jones only caught two passes on Monday night, but it was his 31-yard overtime strike that sealed the Raiders 33-27 overtime win. Derek Carr has always been complimentary of Jones, but his praise for the 26 year-old wide receiver has never greater than in was on Monday night. “Beautiful...
