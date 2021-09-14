Raiders' Zay Jones: Catches game-winning touchdown

It's not often that the Baltimore Ravens blow a big lead, but that's exactly what happened on Monday night during their wild 33-27 overtime loss in Las Vegas. After jumping out to a 14-0 lead with just under nine minutes left to play in the second quarter, it looked like the Ravens were going to coast to a win, but then the improbable happened: The Raiders fought back to tie the game at 17 in the fourth quarter, which set up a dog fight down the stretch.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO