Raiders' Zay Jones: Catches game-winning touchdown
Jones caught two passes for 46 yards, including the game-winning 31-yard touchdown in overtime, during Monday's 33-27 win over the Ravens. Jones caught both of his targets and finished fifth on the Raiders in receiving yards as Derek Carr threw for 435 yards on Monday Night Football. While the 26-year-old finished fifth in yards, he was tied with Josh Jacobs for the least amount of targets. Jones' fantasy value remains limited for the 2021 campaign.www.cbssports.com
