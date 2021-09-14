CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Santa Fe, CA

Hope for a Cure Foundation hosts annual fundraiser

Rancho Santa Fe Review
Rancho Santa Fe Review
 7 days ago

Hope for a Cure Foundation held its annual fundraising dinner Sept. 11 at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. In addition to a dinner and entertainment, the event featured three top doctors from UCSD Moores Cancer Center, as well as guest of honor Anna Spalding. Spalding was diagnosed in November 2020 with Ewing Sarcoma, a cancer localized in her pelvis. She is currently being treated at UCSD Moores Cancer Center and has finished her last chemo treatment. Fortunately, there is no sign that the cancer has metastasized, according to the Foundation’s website. The Hope For a Cure Foundation “was set up to raise funds for cancer research in San Diego, with the goal of contributing almost 100% to the purchase of the equipment, with virtually no overhead.” For more information, visit www.hopeforacurefoundation.org .

Photos by Robert McKenzie

This story originally appeared in Rancho Santa Fe Review .

RANCHO SANTA FE, CA
