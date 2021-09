Hatchie, the dream pop project of Australian musician Harriette Pilbeam, has shared a new song, “This Enchanted,” via a video for it. It is her first single for Secretly Canadian and her signing with the label has also been announced today. “This Enchanted” again finds Hatchie ably putting a modern spin on early ’90s shoegaze music, producing a song that’s at once pleasing to old school fans of the genre but is also accessible to contemporary listeners with no proven affinity for shoegazers. The video finds Pilbeam wandering around a city at night while wearing angel wings, as well as showing her performing the song with her band. Watch it below, followed by the single’s cover art.

