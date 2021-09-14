CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tester No Moderate: “Are You Trying to Get Me Shot?”

“Are you crazy? Are you trying to get me shot? I’d never, ever want to be aligned with Joe Manchin. My wife would divorce me.” -Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) That was the quote of the day in today's Politico Playbook as Senator Tester reportedly joked about not wanting to be aligned as a moderate alongside Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

montanatalks.com

