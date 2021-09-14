Keke Palmer Shares Photo Of Fyre Festival-Looking Meal From $35,000-Per-Ticket Met Gala Dinner: 'This Is Why They Don't Show Y'all The Food'
Keke Palmer took us back to the year 2017 with a behind-the-scenes peek at a rather pathetic looking meal at a rather expensive event. As pop culture fiends recall, Fyre Festival attendees forked over anywhere from $450 to $12,000 for "a uniquely authentic island cuisine experience" that was supposed to feature "local seafood, Bahamian-style sushi and even a pig roast," only to receive two slices of bread, two slices of cheese, a few lettuce leaves and some tomato inside a white Styrofoam container.radaronline.com
Comments / 0