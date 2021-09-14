Keke Palmer Shares Photo Of Fyre Festival-Looking Meal From $35,000-Per-Ticket Met Gala Dinner: 'This Is Why They Don't Show Y'all The Food'

Click here to read the full article. Keke Palmer is a pro at juggling it all. The 28-year-old actress, musician, activist and TV host was seated bright and early Sunday morning at the Tory Burch show, having just flown in from Los Angeles, where she’s been shooting. “It’s a quick trip for me,” Palmer said, during the preshow buzz of Burch’s Mercer Street show. “I don’t know how [I fit it in], I think I just say a prayer and do meditation and make sure that I make my way through. I’m currently working on a Jordan Peele film. So I...

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO