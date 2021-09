Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib commented Monday night on becoming the first publicly out player to appear in an NFL regular-season game. According to Josh Peter of USA Today, Nassib told reporters: "I'm happy we got the win on the day I kind of made a little bit of history, which was really, really nice to do. I had a lot of people come before me in the LGBTQ community that helped me get to where I am, and I'm super thankful for that."

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO