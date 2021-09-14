BPD Officers Recover Seventeen Illegal Recreational Vehicles While Attempting to Curb Reckless Operation Across the City
As part of our ongoing efforts to address public safety complaints and quality of life concerns relative to large groups of recreational vehicles including dirt bikes, ATV’s, mopeds, and motor scooters being driven around the city in a reckless and irresponsible manner, members of the BPD’s Auto Theft Unit seized seventeen (17) off-road vehicles over this past weekend.bpdnews.com
