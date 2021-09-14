CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Vikings earn projected draft position of 13th after Week 1 loss

By Jack White
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fVPGQ_0bvnxwbN00
Photo: im Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

Yes, yes, everybody is either 0-1 or 1-0, but that doesn’t stop people from looking at where each NFL team may slot in on draft day in April.

ESPN projected the draft position of every team after Week 1. The Vikings earned the No. 13 draft spot. The outlet gave Minnesota a 38.4% chance of landing a top-10 draft pick.

ESPN didn’t have the Vikings too high in its recent power rankings, either. Minnesota was ranked No. 25 in the league. Courtney Cronin of ESPN wrote:

“The Vikings only fielded two rookies in the Week 1 OT loss against the Bengals. Bynum, a fourth-round pick, earns this distinction, playing 23 snaps on special teams and tallying two tackles. Ihmir Smith-Marsette didn’t factor in as a receiver, nor did he return any kickoffs.”

It may be a classic early season overreaction, but the Vikings are not faring well through the national lens after the team dropped a winnable game to Cincinnati in Week 1. Now, Minnesota will go on the road again and try to compete with a Cardinals team that is coming off a blowout win over the Titans.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Former Falcons QB Available After Being Cut by Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have waived former Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback Danny Etling, according to multiple reports. The Falcons have unexpectedly found themselves in the market for a quarterback after A.J. McCarron suffered a season ending knee injury in the first quarter against the Dolphins on Saturday night. Etling became available...
NFL
The Spun

Minnesota Vikings Release Notable Running Back

The Minnesota Vikings have released third-string running back Ameer Abdullah. The seventh-year RB signed with the team’s active roster just three days ago ahead of a Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Before that, he served on the Vikings’ practice squad. Alongside quarterback Sean Mannion, Abdullah was elevated to...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
CBS Minnesota

‘I HATE KICKERS’: Twitter Reacts To Yet Another Missed Field Goal By Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Bon Jovi once said, “It’s all the same, only the names will change.” So it is for the Minnesota Vikings and missed field goals. Greg Joseph is the latest scapegoat for a gut-wrenching Vikings loss. His wide right kick on Sunday meant the Vikings went home losers, falling (flat on their face) 34-33 to the Cardinals. At least the tweets were good. Here are a few of the best. Having a Vikings tattoo on my arm sometimes makes me wish that my arm was blown off, too. — John Kriesel (@johnkriesel) September 19, 2021 Vikings lining up for a game-winning FG:...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Zimmer Gives New Vikings Player Stamp of Approval

With uncertainty on the status of Minnesota Vikings strongside linebacker Anthony Barr for Week 1, head coach Mike Zimmer needs all the help at linebacker he can get. After Barr on the depth chart, a hodgepodge of youngsters including Ryan Connelly and Blake Lynch fortify the depth. And that means the other starting linebackers – Eric Kendricks and Nick Vigil – must perform well if Barr is out, cleaning up any possible shortcomings from Connelly or Lynch.
NFL
FanSided

Vikings: Mike Zimmer’s relationship with Kirk Cousins turning into a problem

When a head coach and quarterback aren’t on the same page, trouble looms. Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins are creating a problem with the Vikings. Zimmer has come out as a major proponent of the COVID-19 vaccine, while Cousins refuses to comply. We can debate the merit of Cousins’ complaints all we want, but it’s inarguable that Zimmer and his quarterback are on opposite sides of this argument, creating animosity in a locker room that cannot afford debate.
NFL
Hanford Sentinel

Vikings earn first win of the season

Aided by a 94-yard kickoff return touchdown by Kenyan Simpson, the Kingsburg Vikings defeated the Lemoore High Tigers 31-21 on Sept. 3 in Kingsburg. It was the first win of the season for the Vikings who are now 1-1 on the season and will host Kerman High on Friday, Sept. 10.
LEMOORE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Titans#Espn#American Football#Cardinals
FanSided

5 most concerning Vikings position groups heading into Week 1

What are the most concerning position groups for the Minnesota Vikings as Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals approaches?. During the last two weeks, the Minnesota Vikings made the necessary cuts and then re-signed a bunch of players, shuffled the roster a bit more, and finally ended up at the required 53 guys on their active roster.
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Ranking the Vikings' Depth At Every Position

Depth has been a premier issue for the Minnesota Vikings over the course of the offseason. They entered the offseason with problems among their starters and depth and naturally focused on the former. That leads to a concerningly top-heavy roster that could fall apart with the right injury. But which injury specifically? Are there any injuries the Vikings can sustain without the wheels coming off?
NFL
The Associated Press

Vikings have plenty to clean up after OT loss to Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings overcame a choppy start to storm back and tie the game after regulation against the Cincinnati Bengals. Then a huge mistake by their reliable star running back doomed their chances in overtime. Dalvin Cook’s fumble was recovered by Cincinnati linebacker Germaine Pratt to set...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Packers doing even more soul-searching than Vikings after blowout loss

An NFC North team that is all-in on 2021 but stumbled through a drama-filled offseason, only to arrive at Week 1 of the season hoping the slate would we wiped clean, had a humbling experience on Sunday. But enough about the Vikings. Their penalty-fueled 27-24 overtime loss at Cincinnati was...
NFL
minnesotasportsfan.com

Vikings Sit Atop NFC North After Week One

The Minnesota Vikings kicked off their 2021 season on Sunday. They were terrible. I don’t have the greatest memory but it had to be Mike Zimmer’s worst start to a season while head coaching the purple and gold. His team committed 17 penalties, 12 of which were accepted by the Cincinnati Bengals costing the Vikings a total of 116 yards on the day.
NFL
fox9.com

Takeaways: Vikings 0-1 after 27-24 loss in overtime at Bengals

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Vikings are 0-1 after a 27-24 loss in overtime at the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. In a scenario all too familiar to fans, it was largely self-inflicted mistakes that did the Vikings in for their first loss of the season. The challenge now is to learn from those mistakes, and bounce back, starting with the Arizona Cardinals this week.
NFL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Adam Thielen: Scores twice in Week 1 loss

Thielen caught nine of 10 targets for 92 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Bengals. Thielen provided the game's first points with 6:41 left before halftime, shedding cornerback Eli Apple in the front of the end zone for a five-yard score. He scored another touchdown in the third quarter, this time from 24 yards out. Thielen led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards, though fellow wide receivers Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn were each targeted nine times apiece. Minnesota's passing game will likely remain busy in Week 2 as the Vikings try to keep pace with the high-flying Cardinals in Arizona.
NFL
scotscoop.com

Scots suffer disappointing loss to Vikings

The Carlmont Scots varsity football team suffered a disappointing defeat to the Palo Alto Vikings by a score of 36-14 on Sept. 18. At one point in the third quarter, the Scots had cut the game to three points after facing a 17-point deficit, but 19 straight points from the Vikings to end the game rendered their comeback naught.
PALO ALTO, CA
Wiscnews.com

Vikings' OT loss has them officially in first after putrid opening week for NFC North

If the NFL season ended today, your Minnesota Vikings would be . crowned champions of the NFC North!. Yes, it is that bad in the league's only fully defeated division. The Vikings, Packers, Bears and Lions opened the 2021 season by allowing 140 points and losing by a combined 66 on Sunday. Because the Vikings were the only team to not lose to an NFC opponent, they get the conference-record tiebreaker and therefore sit atop the worst division in football.
NFL
FanSided

3 biggest overreactions to the Vikings loss to the Bengals in Week 1

Losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime is not how most expected the Minnesota Vikings to begin their 2021 season. Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals was supposed one of the most winnable games for the Minnesota Vikings this year. Instead, the Vikings walked off the field on Sunday...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
70K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy