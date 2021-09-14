CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers make a huge jump in new USA TODAY NFL power rankings

By Curt Popejoy
 7 days ago
Going into the NFL season, most pundits liked some of what the Pittsburgh Steelers were doing but not enough to consider them contenders. In the original USA TODAY NFL power rankings, they had the Steelers sitting way down at No. 17 and on the outside looking in for a playoff spot.

But after a big upset win on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, they seem to be getting on the bandwagon. In the latest iteration of their power rankings, USA TODAY has the Steelers all the way up to No. 8.

Based on these rankings, the Steelers are the third-best team in the AFC behind the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs despite the fact the Browns lost to the Chiefs in Week One.

This week the Steelers travel home to face the 1-0 Las Vegas Raiders. They are coming off an upset win of their own over the Baltimore Ravens.

Steelers 23, Bills 16: Photo recap of Pittsburgh's Week 1 victory

