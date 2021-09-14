CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Inter’s new kit, co-host Osaka and Biles sparkles – Tuesday’s sporting social

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31GaLq_0bvnxm1L00

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 14.

Football

Inter Milan released their new kit.

Chelsea and Manchester United remembered Ray Wilkins on what would have been his 65th birthday.

The Blues wished Demba Ba a happy retirement.

Richarlison bumped into some little mates.

Alex Scott added Women’s Health magazine cover girl and honorary doctorate of science to her CV.

Manchester United reflected on a previous trip to Young Boys.

Tottenham looked back on Christian Eriksen’s debut, on this day in 2013.

Jamie Redknapp and Andrew Flintoff were back on the road.

Gary Neville continued the Ronaldo v Messi debate.

Cricket

Jason Roy headed back to the IPL

Golf

Lee Westwood counted down.

Tennis

Johanna Konta put the pieces together.

Naomi Osaka co-hosted the Met Gala.

Coco Gauff enjoyed New York.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles sparkled.

Motor Racing

Lewis Hamilton felt proud.

A fresh angle on Hamilton’s astonishing crash with Max Verstappen.

The Independent

Mark Noble misses last-gasp penalty as Jesse Lingard returns to haunt West Ham

Mark Noble came off the bench only to miss a stoppage-time penalty as Manchester United snatched a dramatic 2-1 victory at the London Stadium.Club captain Noble, West Ham’s Mr Reliable from the spot, was sent on by manager David Moyes to take the penalty after Luke Shaw handled in the area.The long-serving midfielder, who retires at the end of the season, had not missed a spot-kick since December 2016, but he was denied a sentimental winner by United goalkeeper David De Gea.It was a hugely dramatic end to a thrilling match which saw Jesse Lingard return to haunt the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

David De Gea penalty save earns thrilling Man United win amid late chaos at West Ham

As a great man often said, it's a funny old game.On one hand, this match at West Ham United could say it just had to be. On the other, who could have anticipated an ending to a game as crazy as that?Jesse Lingard came off the bench to overcome his midweek mishap to punish the side that helped him revitalise his career, only to then see David Moyes punished for the hubristic decision to bring on Mark Noble for a lifeline of a late penalty.He has a superb penalty record. David De Gea has an awful one. So, of course, the goalkeeper...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Chelsea will look to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season against a Tottenham Hotspur side aiming to bounce back from a heavy loss at Crystal Palace last weekend. Romelu Lukaku scored with each of his two shots on target as a clinical Chelsea team dispatched Aston Villa 3-0 at Stamford Bridge last weekend to move to 10 points in the Premier League. The Belgian striker was then on target again as the Blues won their opening match of the Champions League against Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday, and the 28-year-old has now scored four times in as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

McGregor’s new Rolex and Wilder plays a tune – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 8.FootballGary Speed was remembered, on what would have been his 52nd birthday.🤍 A legend, a champion, never forgotten! On what would have been his 52nd birthday, we remember and miss dearly Gary Speed, a true #LUFC icon pic.twitter.com/HXvxio9SaJ— Leeds United (@LUFC) September 8, 2021Today we remember Gary Speed on what would have been his 52nd birthday.Forever in our thoughts, Speedo. 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/fq4ADudwEB— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 8, 2021Today...
The Independent

Raducanu sings with the crowd and Ronaldo reaction – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 12.TennisEmma Raducanu made room for some extra luggage.We are taking her HOMEEE❤️🇬🇧🏆 pic.twitter.com/L6P52UFpAm— Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) September 12, 2021The good times never felt so good.Emma Raducanu enjoying Sweet Caroline after winning the #USOpenAn 18-year-old having the time of her life ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pKKGOrQoMC— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) September 12, 2021Emma Raducanu is singing Sweet Caroline. I repeat Emma Raducanu IS SINGING SWEET CAROLINE!! #USOpen #USOpen2021— Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) September...
TENNIS
The Independent

Hammer Horschel celebrates win with Noble and Rice – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 13.FootballSplit-screen stunners for Manchester United.💭 We thought there was something familiar about @EllaToone99's strike on Sunday... 🤩🚀#MUWomen | @B_Fernandes8 pic.twitter.com/HfvmpJkAP5— Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) September 13, 2021Leeds’ Junior Firpo set club allegiances aside after Harvey Elliott’s injury.I wish you a speedy recovery Harvey, there’s not rivalry in this kind of situations 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/AnlGimoME4— Junior Firpo (@JuniorFirpo03) September 12, 2021Declan Rice and Mark Noble celebrated a BMW PGA Championship triumph...
TENNIS
The Independent

Tottenham, England and West Ham greats lead tributes to Jimmy Greaves

Tottenham, England and West Ham greats Alan Mullery and Sir Geoff Hurst have hailed “the best goalscorer to ever play” and “terrific guy” Jimmy Greaves as tributes poured in following the death of the former Spurs striker.Greaves, who died at home on Sunday morning aged 81, suffered a stroke in May 2015 which had left him wheelchair-bound and with severely impaired speech. He had struggled with alcoholism and quit drinking in 1978.His former Spurs team-mate Mullery told Sky Sports: “I am at Brighton, looking at the pitch and can picture Jimmy on the field, side-footing the ball past the keeper....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

