CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

German Authorities Compensate Hundreds Convicted Under Controversial Nazi-Era Homosexuality Law

By IE Staff
insideedition.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerman authorities have compensated nearly 250 people who were persecuted or investigated under a controversial Nazi-era law that criminalized homosexuality, according to a published report. Nearly 68,300 people were convicted under various forms of the controversial “Paragraph 175 law,” that specifically targeted gay men, in East and West Germany, Euronews...

www.insideedition.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Thousands march in Ukraine for LGBT rights, safety

Some 7,000 people gathered in Ukrainian capital on Sunday for the annual March for Equality in support of the rights of the country's LGBT community Equipped with colorful costumes and rainbow flags, the crowd marched down the central streets of Kyiv some carrying banners reading “Fight for right!” Participants announced eight demands for Ukrainian authorities, including legalization of civil partnerships for LGBT people and laws against LGBT hate crimes. “We've grown tired of waiting for change and enduring systematic intimidation, pressure, disruption of peaceful events, attacks on activists and the LGBT community,” the marchers said in a statement. “We demand changes here and now, as we want to live freely in our own country."The march was guarded by police, who sought to prevent clashes with far-right groups that attempt to disrupt the event every year. Ukraine’s human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova urged radical groups to refrain from violence. “We're different, but we're equal,” Denisova said. “Ukraine's constitution has declared all people equal in their rights from birth, regardless of any characteristics, including sexual orientation and gender identity.” Several hundred activists opposing the march held their own rally in a park in Kyiv. No clashes have been reported.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Survivors of Russian university shooting airlifted to Moscow

Seven survivors of a shooting at a university in central Russia that left six people dead and 28 more wounded are to be airlifted to Moscow for medical treatment on Tuesday, according to a top education official. Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov said Tuesday that the shooting at the Perm State University on Monday was a “grave tragedy” and offered condolences to the families of the victims. “Those who survived (I wish) the speediest recovery. Today seven kids will be transported to Moscow for treatment,” Falkov said at a memorial ceremony in Perm, a city of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Shock at Russia university campus as gunman kills six

A gunman killed six people on a university campus in Russia Monday before being detained, investigators said, leaving students and teachers shaken and terrified. It was the second mass shooting in Russia this year to target students and came amid calls for stricter controls on access to firearms. Video on social media showed students throwing belongings from the windows of university buildings in the city of Perm, around 1,300 kilometres (800 miles) east of Moscow, before jumping to flee the shooter. Witnesses described scenes of panic at Perm State University, saying the city of around one million people was left in shock by the tragedy.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homosexuality#Compensation#East Germany#West Germany#Nazi#Federal Office Of Justice#Independent#American#Cbs News#Euronews
CBS News

Gas station clerk murdered for asking a customer to wear a mask

Berlin — Senior politicians in Germany expressed shock over the weekend killing of a young gas station clerk who asked a customer to wear a face mask, and they warned Tuesday against the radicalization of people who oppose the country's coronavirus pandemic restrictions. A 49-year-old German man was arrested in the fatal Saturday shooting of the clerk in the western town of Idar-Oberstein. The suspect is being held on suspicion of murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MySanAntonio

German banks looks beyond lost decade as Merkel era ends

To understand German banks' lost decade, start with a now infamous birthday dinner for then-Deutsche Bank chief Josef Ackermann, held in April 2008 by Chancellor Angela Merkel. The menu was inconspicuous, schnitzel and asparagus along with a $10 white wine. But the public outcry that followed, after the government was...
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

U.S. judge blocks expulsions of migrant families under Trump-era order

(Reuters) - A U.S. district judge on Thursday blocked the expulsion of migrant families caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border under an order put in place by former President Donald Trump's administration early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The order, invoking Title 42, was issued in March 2020 by the U.S. Centers...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
The Independent

Rome court rejects Venezuela extradition bid for ex-oil czar

A Rome court has rejected a request by Venezuela to extradite its former oil czar to face corruption charges, citing the country’s record in violating human rights, his Italian lawyer said Monday.Rafael Ramirez, the longtime head of Venezuela’s PDVSA state oil company, fled to Italy after falling out with President Nicolas Maduro and resigning as Venezuela’s U.N. ambassador in 2017. Soon thereafter, Venezuela’s chief prosecutor ordered his arrest on charges of bankrupting the country’s primary source of income.Ramirez has called the Venezuelan probe retaliation for his decision to break with Maduro, who he has accused of running Venezuela’s once-thriving...
EUROPE
hngn.com

Hackers Get Footage from Iran’s Evil Prison Showing Inmates Being Raped, Executed

Hackers got footage from Iran's Evin prison as prisoner's maltreatment was captured from security cams. The videos showed the inmates at the mercy of prison wardens, practically helpless and devoid of hope in such treatment. The prison head apologizes after the video showed the horrific, terrible treatment, with brawls among...
WORLD
hngn.com

Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
Vice

Police Uncover Secret Torture Room in Hospital

In a disturbing turn of events, a security supervisor at a hospital has been arrested for secretly torturing people within the hospital premises. Police say leaked videos show the abuse had been going on for at least three months in the largest and oldest public hospital in Lahore, Pakistan. It is unclear why the alleged torture was filmed. Police suspect it may have been filmed for entertainment purposes or for record-keeping.
HOMELESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy