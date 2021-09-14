CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘American Ninja Warrior’ and ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season Finales Tie in TV Ratings

By Tony Maglio
TheWrap
TheWrap
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

But good luck vs. first ”Monday Night Football“ of the season. The Summer 2021 season finales for NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” and Fox’s “Hell’s Kitchen” were all notched up in TV ratings among adults 18-49 on Monday. “Ninja Warrior’s” overall viewer tally dwarfed that of the Gordon Ramsay cooking competition, however. See who won “American Ninja Warrior” here, and find out who won “Hell’s Kitchen” here.

www.thewrap.com

Variety

The Best Morning Show Hosts of All Time, Ranked

Since the dawn of TV’s modern morning show in 1952 with the launch of NBC’s “Today,” thousands upon thousands of early-a.m. network hours have been filled with an ever-changing assortment of engaging faces — all in a bid to find the ideal on-screen personas to deliver news, information and stimulating side-chat as viewers go about their morning routines. After nearly six decades of the format’s dominance, these are, truly, the hosts with the most, who have made mornings uniquely their own.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

CBS, NBC, ABC, FOX, and The CW's Fall Premiere Schedules

The fall premiere season has finally arrived, and after COVID-19 completely upended the broadcast TV season in 2020, it's a relief to return to a familiar routine. Old shows will be coming back to resolve cliffhangers and start new stories after their spring finales and each of the broadcast networks will be offering new shows for fans to get addicted to.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Bachelor In Paradise’ & ‘America’s Got Talent’ Tie To Top Demo Rating; ‘LEGO Masters’ Season 2 Finale Stable

Bachelor In Paradise duked it out with America’s Got Talent on Tuesday night as both of the two-hour episodes tied to top primetime ratings. Bachelor and AGT had strong showings last evening, both scoring a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demo, per fast affiliates. Between the two, the third-to-last episode of this AGT season won viewers, earning 7.16 million viewers, over Bachelor’s 3.04 million. Finalists for the Season 16 finale, which will take place over two nights, are opera singer Victory Brinker, quick-change artist Lea Kyle, the Northwell Health Nurse Choir, pop singer Brooke Simpson, comedian Josh Blue and musician Jimmie...
TV SHOWS
TVLine

TV Ratings: Big Brother and AGT Lead Night; MasterChef Dips With Finale

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Big Brother this Wednesday drew 3.9 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, dipping in the demo week-to-week yet still leading the night in that measure. The final two episodes of House Calls With Dr. Phil did 1.5 mil/0.2 and then 1.3 mil/0.2. Ovre on NBC, America’s Got Talent (6.1 mil/0.7, read recap) ticked up with its finale and dominated Wednesday in total viewers. Opening NBC’s night, Family Game Fight (2.3 mil/0.4) was steady. Elsewhere: FOX | MasterChef (2.4 mil/0.5) dipped with its Season 11 finale. ABC | Press Your Luck (3.6 mil/0.5) was steady, Pyramid (2.9 mil/0.4)...
TV SHOWS
tvinsider.com

Monday TV Ratings: How Did ‘NCIS’ Do in Its New Time Slot?

Inarguably the biggest and most surprising scheduling move for fall 2021 is NCIS out of its usual Tuesday, 8/7c slot to Mondays at 9/8c, leading into the new spinoff in the franchise, Hawai’i. But with the procedural heading into its 19th season, fans are likely to follow it wherever it goes, right?
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

NCIS: Hawai’i: Season One Viewer Votes

How well will this team work together in the first season of the NCIS: Hawai’i TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like NCIS: Hawai’i is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i here.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TV Ratings: Republic of Sarah Ends Quietly, Hell's Kitchen Hits Lows

In the latest TV show ratings, The Republic of Sarah‘s series finale on Monday night drew 300,000 total viewers — the one-and-done drama’s third-smallest audience — and another 0.0 demo rating. (Grade the season below!) Opening The CW’s night, Roswell New Mexico (610K/0.1) was steady in the demo while slipping to its second-smallest audience ever. Elsewhere: ABC | Bachelor in Paradise (3 mil/0.8) hit Monday lows for this young season but still dominated the night in the demo. The Ultimate Surfer (1.3 mil/0.3) was steady. FOX | Hell’s Kitchen‘s double pump served up season lows of 2.1 mil/0.5 and 2 mil/0.5. NBC | American Ninja Warrior (3.1 mil/0.4) and The Wall (2.2 mil/0.3) each dipped, though the former delivered Monday’s biggest audience. Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!
TV SERIES
ClickOnDetroit.com

Are you ready for the fall TV season on NBC?

NBC’s Fall TV season is kicking off Monday, and you might be looking forward to sitting on the couch eating popcorn and watching your favorite show. With premiere week on the mind, Live In The D’s Jason Carr spoke with a trio of guests about their TV viewing habits. Jason...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘MNF’s Ravens-Raiders Game Tops Monday; ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Viewership Steady In Season 20 Ender

Updated with information from ESPN: Monday Night Football was a touchdown for ABC last night, as the season debut pitting the Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders topped both ratings and viewership in broadcast primetime. The game, which saw the Raiders eke out a 33-27 victory, drew a 1.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.39 million viewers, per Nielsen Live+Same Day fast affiliates. Across ESPN, ABC, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, the Monday match delivered a total audience of 15,292,000 viewers. The game also marked the second most-watched Week 1 game for ESPN since it started airing Monday Night Football. Monday...
NFL
TV Fanatic

American Ninja Warrior Exclusive Clip: Kaden Lebsack's Journey

The American Ninja Warrior Finals are well underway, and TV Fanatic has an exclusive clip about one of the awesome younger competitors!. American Ninja Warrior saw many changes this year, from the addition of younger athletes to the 'Split Decision" added to the courses!. TV Fanatic has an exclusive clip...
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

Is 15-year-old Kaden Lebsack your favorite ‘American Ninja Warrior’ winner of all time? [POLL]

“American Ninja Warrior” crowned its Season 13 winner on Monday, September 13 and fans are already busy debating whether he’s the G.O.A.T. Kaden Lebsack, a 15-year-old rookie contestant from Castle Rock, Colorado, beat out dozens of other competitors to claim the trophy on NBC’s long-running reality TV show. This year the age requirement dropped from 19 to 15, so the timing was perfect for Lebsack to audition for “Ninja Warrior” (he’s been training since he was just 10 years old). Is he your favorite winner of all time? Vote in our poll below and then defend your choice in the...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
The Tufts Daily

First-year Jumbo ‘The True Ninja’ competes on ‘American Ninja Warrior’

Tufts first-year True Becker is pictured hanging from an obstacle during this season of "American Ninja Warrior."Courtesy True Becker. Standing atop the infamous 30-foot “Spider Trap,” incoming first-year True Becker hit his first-ever buzzer on “American Ninja Warrior” (ANW) Season 13 with Jumbo cheering him on from the sidelines. Becker, better known in the ANW community as “The True Ninja,” finished fourth during the second night of the semifinals with a time of 4:44.29. Additionally, he was one of three teenagers that made up the top four spots that night. This is the first season ANW has allowed younger athletes to compete.
NEWTON, MA
TheWrap

‘Big Brother’ Beats ‘AGT’ Season 16 Finale in TV Ratings

“America’s Got Talent” named a champion last night, when NBC was the night’s big winner. Also on Wednesday, “MasterChef” crowned its top cook, placing Fox second in ratings (but third in terms of total viewers). Neither of those shows topped primetime in ratings among adults 18-49, however. That podium belonged...
TV SHOWS
TVLine

The Neighborhood: New Showrunner Meg DeLoatch Wants to Go 'Deeper' With Season 4 of CBS Sitcom

Sitcom veteran Meg DeLoatch knew she’d have her work cut out for her when she signed on as showrunner of CBS’ The Neighborhood, replacing series creator Jim Reynolds. As it heads into Season 4, the Cedric the Entertainer-led comedy currently stands as TV’s No. 2-rated sitcom (trailing only CBS’ own Young Sheldon), so she didn’t want to change too much. (What’s that old saying? If it ain’t broke…?) But she also wanted to put her own stamp on it — and most importantly, dive deeper into the lives of the Butlers and the Johnsons than the series had done in its previous...
TV SERIES
Mashed

What It Was Like To Keep Winning Hell's Kitchen A Secret For 2 Years - Exclusive

The season finale of "Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns" was a nail-biter — all of the other contestants had been eliminated, and it was down to Megan Gill and Trenton Garvey. And the winner was ... Garvey! Who, tuning in from a Las Vegas watch party, was not actually surprised. Why? Because the 25-year-old newbie chef (who also proposed to his girlfriend during the finale, via Eater) already knew the outcome — in fact, the news was two years old. That's because "Hell's Kitchen" was one of several Fox shows that had their airing schedules delayed due to the pandemic, according to TVLine.
TV SHOWS
