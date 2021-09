The last night before I left home felt biblical. In the days leading up to my departure for my freshman year of college, my hometown was hit by the remnants of Hurricane Ida blowing up the East Coast. I remember winds and claps of thunder so loud they chased away sleep but felt dreamlike all the same. Lying in my childhood bed, lightning flashing strange shapes onto my ceiling, I didn’t feel any of the anxiety or excitement of the previous weeks. Instead, I felt alone and entirely out of my skin. It was fitting, in a way. That storm and that out-of-body sensation marked the beginning of my time at Brown. It was then that I realized how strange the year in front of me was — but strange in a way it was never supposed to be.

