CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Social Security Cost of Living Projection Dips Slightly, But Still Historically High

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Abtqi_0bvnwr0h00

Social Security recipients have known for a long time that they might be getting the biggest cost-of-living increase in decades next year , and that’s still the case following the latest estimate.

See: Social Security Benefits Might Get Cut Early — What Does It Mean for You?
Find: Why Inflation’s 6% Cost-of-Living Increase to Social Security Could Be a Double-Edged Sword

On Tuesday, The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a nonpartisan seniors advocacy group, projected that the Social Security Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for 2022 will be 6% to 6.1% based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). That projection is down slightly from the previous month’s estimate of 6.2%, but would still represent the biggest COLA increase since 1982.

The forecast is based on CPI data through August, according to a statement from the TSCL. There’s still one more month of consumer price data to come in before the official COLA announcement in October.

“This year is particularly difficult to forecast with certainty,” said Mary Johnson, Social Security policy analyst for The Senior Citizens League. “The inflation patterns caused in large part due to the COVID-19 pandemic were unprecedented in my experience. Price changes due to climate disasters throw a monkey wrench into things on top of the difficulty in watching run up in costs earlier this year.”

Sharp COLA increases typically happen during periods of high inflation. This hasn’t been much of a problem in recent years. As previously reported on GOBankingRates , the U.S. economy has been operating at near-zero inflation for the better part of the last decade. That included the price of gasoline, which the Social Security Administration keeps a close watch on.

But this year, gas prices have been on a steep increase, which accounts for a large part of the projected COLA increase. Not everyone agrees with putting such a big emphasis on gas prices, however. Gas prices usually impact younger consumers more than older ones. As people age, they tend to spend more on housing and medical costs, which is one reason some advocates want to see a bigger focus on those costs when determining COLA increases.

See: What Happens to Social Security When You Die?
Find: Your Ex Could Get You More Money From Social Security

No matter the increase, chances are it won’t make a huge impact on the amount of money Social Security recipients have at the end of the month . Most, if not all, of the extra funds will likely be swallowed up by inflation, according to The Motley Fool financial site — not just in the form of higher living expenses, but also in terms of higher medical expenses, Medicare Part B premiums and housing costs.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Social Security Cost of Living Projection Dips Slightly, But Still Historically High

Comments / 3

Kerry Tait
1d ago

Whatever it is, it isn't going to help because Medicare is going up and it will take most of the raise.

Reply
5
Related
southarkansassun.com

Social Security Benefit is Likely To Increase Next Year

The newest official inflation report has some good news for Social Security recipients, as well as some not-so-good news. Good and Bad News About the Social Security Benefit. The good news is that you’ll get the largest yearly cost-of-living increase in almost a decade next year. The bad news is that it may not be as large as you had anticipated. When it makes its formal statement next month, Social Security is on pace to raise payouts 5.9% for 2022, based on consumer pricing data from the US Labor Department for August.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Index#U S Economy#Cola#Motley Fool#Medicare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Costco
thecoastlandtimes.com

Social Security Matters: Ask Rusty – About including “COLA” in benefit projections

Dear Rusty: In your reply to “Confused Senior” about when to claim Social Security benefits, I noticed that you did not take into account any compounded annual increases in benefit payments. While these are not guaranteed and are dependent upon the economy, they do affect the difference in total amount that can be drawn between eligibility age, full retirement age, or age 70. Would you please address this? Signed: Stickler for Details.
BUSINESS
crossroadstoday.com

Why Your Social Security Income Could Increase 5% (or More) in 2022

In October, Social Security may award retirees the biggest increase in benefits since the 1980s. On Tuesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics updated the key inflation measure — CPI-W — used by Social Security to determine annual cost-of-living increases. The latest figures, which reflect how much working households spent on...
BUSINESS
awealthofcommonsense.com

Can Young People Still Count on Social Security?

Social Security needs to hire a PR agent. It’s one of the most important government programs we have but it has a perception vs. reality issue. Some people think it’s going to run out of money. Some people think it’s a Ponzi scheme. Some people think they’ll never see a dime of it when they hit retirement age.
PERSONAL FINANCE
moneytalksnews.com

Your Social Security Check Could Grow by This Much in 2022

Is your Social Security payment about to see one of its biggest boosts in 30 years? Recent data from the federal government suggests the answer might be “yes.”. In the 1970s, an inflation adjustment — called a cost of living adjustment, or COLA — was added to the Social Security program to protect beneficiaries from increases in inflation.
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Retirees Likely to Receive Significant Bump in Social Security Benefits in 2022

After several years of tepid cost-of-living increases, seniors are likely to get a significant raise in their Social Security benefits in 2022. The Kiplinger Letter is forecasting that the annual cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security benefits for 2022 will be 6%, the biggest jump since 1982, when benefits rose 7.4%. That would also be slightly lower than The Kiplinger Letter predicted in July.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
51K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy