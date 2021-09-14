Jay-Z Reportedly Eyeing $4 Billion Deal to Become 1st Black NFL Owner of Denver Broncos

It appears that Jay-Z wants to get back into the sports world as a team owner, but he may have to battle a friend who happens to be the richest man in the world. According to Front Office Sports, the hip-hop billionaire is a potential buyer of an NFL (National Football League) team, the Denver Broncos. (Pat Bowlen, who purchased the franchise in 1984, died in June 2019.) The former part-owner of National Basketball Association’s Brooklyn Nets, Jay-Z will no doubt have to compete with other suitors, including, sources say, Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon.