NBA

Lakers rumors: Marc Gasol will likely play for Girona in Spain

By Sanjesh Singh
 7 days ago
Marc Gasol could soon have a new basketball home, and it will not be in the NBA.

Gasol, who signed with the Los Angeles Lakers last offseason, had one more year remaining on his contract. Following Spain’s elimination in the Tokyo Olympics, Gasol confirmed he’d return to L.A. to complete his contract.

However, a few weeks after, Gasol was reportedly not a lock to return anymore and was mulling a possible return to Spain. That news prompted L.A. to look for replacement centers, eventually leading to DeAndre Jordan’s arrival.

Shortly after that, the Lakers traded Gasol and a second-round pick to the Memphis Grizzlies, the team where Gasol started his career and spent the most time with. Memphis will buy him out so he can return to Spain.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Gasol is expected to play for Girona, the team he owns:

Gasol played for Girona for a few seasons prior to coming to the NBA and is likely going to end his professional career there, too.

Lakers photos: Best of Marc Gasol's 2020-21 season

#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Memphis Grizzlies#Spanish
