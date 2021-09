Square Enix and Sony have renewed their vows with some exclusive console titles. In addition to Final Fantasy XVI, platform players will be able to enjoy a new intellectual property, Forspoken, which is also planned for PC. Its creators already anticipated it a few days ago: soon there was going to be news and they have not disappointed. The game has been present during the PlayStation Showcase, which we have followed minute by minute on MeriStation. Do not miss its official trailer just above these lines. In addition, it has been confirmed that the game will be available in spring 2022.

