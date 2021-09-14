CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania Turnpike missing out on over $100 million in unpaid tolls

By Joel Stocksdale
Autoblog
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnpaid tolls are adding up to a lot of lost revenue for the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The Associated Press discovered that 11 million trips, which comes to about 6% of total trips on the highway, managed to get through without paying tolls last year. The total revenue lost was $104 million.

