5 Things We Want in League of Legends Patch 11.19
League of Legends Patch 11.19 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, Sept. 22. There are no official patch notes yet but the patch preview has alerted us to what we can expect to see change. Patch 11.19 is the patch that the League of Legends World Championship will officially be played on, which means changes will be geared towards its preparation. With that being said, here are five changes we want in League of Legends Patch 11.19.www.dbltap.com
Comments / 0