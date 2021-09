“The Great Resignation” is in full force, with U.S. employees quitting their jobs at higher rates than ever before. 65 per cent of employees were seeking new roles in August, while Microsoft predicted that over 40 percent of Americans would leave their positions by the end of 2021. Now, companies are desperate to win their workers back, eradicating antiquated workplace protocols to ensure employees stick around.

