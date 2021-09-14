CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Rams' Matthew Stafford Attends Dodgers Game for Clayton Kershaw

By Nicholas Cothrel
 7 days ago
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw grew up with one another, playing youth sports in the state of Texas.

As both of their professional careers unfolded, the two have been in different time zones for the greater part of their professional life. Only until Stafford was dealt to the Rams this offseason, as he and Kershaw now share the city of Los Angeles as two prominent figures for the Rams and Dodgers.

Kershaw made his return to the mound Monday night – his first start since July 3 – and Stafford attended the game watching his lifelong friend.

Below are clips of Stafford at the game:

“For him to come out and show support the day after (he played) was really cool," Kershaw said after Monday night's game. "We’ve known each other for a long time and we played a lot of sports together growing up. It’s always fun to have somebody to chill for in another sport, and Matthew is that guy for me."

“Now that we’re both in L.A., it’s kind of full circle. It’s pretty cool.”

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

