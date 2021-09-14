CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norway Opera is shut by strike

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe country just had an election, which swung to the left. Dear audience, due to the strike in the cultural sector, we unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the performances with One of a Kind. We also have to postpone the premiere of Dead Man Walking, which should have been on Saturday. Anyone who bought a ticket will be contacted by email with more info. Baby opera in the foyer and Ultima concerts at Scene 2 going as planned this week. We hope that the strike will soon be over, so that the repertoire will not be affected.

slippedisc.com

operawire.com

Norwegian National Opera Postpones Productions Due to Strike

The Norwegian National Opera has postponed the premiere “Dead Man Walking” due to a strike in the cultural sector. The company announced via social media that “we, unfortunately, have to cancel the rest of the performances of “One of a Kind.” We also have to postpone the premiere of “Dead Man Walking,” which should have been on Saturday. Anyone who bought a ticket will be contacted by email with more info. Baby opera in the foyer and Ultima concerts at Scene 2 going as planned this week. We hope that the strike will soon be over so that the repertoire will not be affected.”
