CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Milwaukee Brewers at Detroit Tigers odds, picks and prediction

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cMQ1U_0bvnw63900

The Milwaukee Brewers (89-55) stop by Comerica Park Tuesday to begin a two-game interleague series with the Detroit Tigers (68-76). First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze the lines around the Brewers vs. Tigers odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Tied 1-1.

RHP Freddy Peralta is Milwaukee’s projected starter. Peralta is 9-4 with a 2.69 ERA (127 IP, 38 ER), 0.98 WHIP, 3.8 BB/9 and 12.2 K/9 in 24 starts and one relief appearance.

  • Last outing: No-decision with 3 2/3 IP, 1 ER, 4 H, 1 BB and 4 K in Milwaukee’s 4-3 win against the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday.
  • Road splits: 5-2 with a 3.00 ERA (54 IP, 18 ER), 1.15 WHIP and 2.8 K/BB in 11 starts.

RHP Wily Peralta is on the mound for the Tigers. Peralta is 3-3 with a 3.60 ERA (70 IP, 28 ER), 1.31 WHIP, 3.5 BB/9 and 5.7 K/9 across 14 starts and one relief appearance.

  • Last outing: No-decision in Detroit’s 3-2 loss Sept. 7 at the Pittsburgh Pirates with a stat line of 4 IP, 1 ER, 6 H, 3 BB and 3 K.
  • vs. Brewers on the current roster (67 PA): 2.39 FIP with a .197 batting average, .247 wOBA, .416 expected slugging percentage (xSLG), 20.9 K% and 87.4 mph exit velocity (EV).

Brewers at Tigers odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 12:13 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Brewers -205 (bet $205 to win $100) | Tigers +165 (bet $100 to win $165)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Brewers -1.5 (-120) | Tigers +1.5 (+100)
  • Over/Under: 8.5 (O: -125 | U: +100)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Prediction

Brewers 8, Tigers 3

Money line (ML)

PASS with a slight “lean” to the Brewers (-205) because they are clearly the right side but it’s a little too pricey for me. Although, Milwaukee being this heavy of a favorite makes sense considering it has an advantage in starting pitching, relief pitching and hitting.

There’s a ton of pro and public action supporting the Brew Crew, which has caused oddsmakers to move Milwaukee up from a -185 consensus favorite up to the current price.

FANTASY BASEBALL: Serious about winning your league? Sign up for BaseballHQ.com to dominate the competition. Subscribe now!

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

GIMME the BREWERS -1.5 (-120) for 1 unit because of their edges in the most important phases of baseball and Milwaukee has won seven of the last eight games, five of which by at least 3 runs.

Detroit’s bullpen ranks towards the bottom of the MLB in most advanced pitching categories while Milwaukee’s relief pitching is one of the better units in the league.

On top of that, W. Peralta’s numbers against these Brewers are pretty good but his pitching peripherals on the year are terrible. W. Peralta grades in the lower third of baseball in EV, xSLG, K%, expected wOBA and chase rate.

Lastly, Milwaukee has the second-best cover rate as a road favorite at 28-19 ATS and both sides of the betting market are backing the BREWERS -1.5 (-120) as well.

Over/Under (O/U)

“LEAN” to the OVER 8.5 (-125) for a half unit because both lineups have been hitting well lately and five of the past six Brewers-Tigers have gone Over the total (dating back to last season).

Plus we have a “pros vs. joes” scenario in the betting market with the presumed “sharp” money backing the Over. For example, each lineup ranks in the top-10 over the past 14 days in wRC+, wOBA and WAR.

Nearly three-fourths of the cash wagered is on the Over but a slight majority of the bets placed are with the Under, according to Pregame.com at the time of writing. Typically, it’s wiser in sports betting to follow the money especially when it’s flowing in the opposite direction as the public.

For more sports betting picks and tips, visit SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Geoff Clark on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

Comments / 0

Related
99.1 WFMK

The Greatest Detroit Tiger of All Time Was From Fowlerville

Out of the farmlands of Fowlerville was born who many sports experts say was the greatest of all the Detroit Tigers: Charles Gehringer. Born on May 11, 1903, Charlie just couldn’t get into farming as his father was. He shirked his farm chores throughout his grade school & high school years, but he was a star when it came to high school sports – basketball, to be exact. His prowess on the basketball courts landed him a scholarship to the University of Michigan, where he also wound up playing baseball and football.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddy Peralta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Detroit Tigers#K Bb#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports#Prediction Brewers 8#Fantasy Baseball#Baseballhq Com#Ats#Ev#Brewers Tigers#Pregame Com#Sportsbookwire
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Island Packet Online

Who is the ‘most hated’ MLB team? Twitter map reveals the one fans despise the most

Thanks to Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves, the Los Angeles Dodgers are now closing in on the San Francisco Giants stronghold in the National League West. While this is happy dance-news for fans of the Dodgers, fans of other teams across the country appear to be scowling at the defending World Series champs, and one map proves it, multiple outlets including NBC 4 report.
MLB
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter may be shoved out the door

Every player wants to have their career end on their own terms. They get that final shot at glory, being able to walk off the diamond while remaining a productive player, comfortable in the knowledge that they have nothing left. But there are others who find their careers have ended because they did not perform well enough to get another opportunity. That is what St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter is attempting to avoid.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Atlanta Braves are on track for another NL East crown, but that doesn’t mean everything has been positive in the 2021 campaign. Some players are beyond saving, while others struggle in part because they’re placed in less-than-ideal situations. The Braves, like most teams, have made their fair share of mistakes in the 2021 season, especially early on.
MLB
inquirer.com

Phillies announcer Larry Andersen rips everyone, including Bryce Harper

Longtime Phillies announcer Larry Andersen has the reputation of telling fans what’s on his mind. And Tuesday night, that meant calling out everyone involved with the team, including slugger Bryce Harper. These days, Andersen calls games on the radio only when the team is playing at Citizens Bank Park. So...
MLB
FanSided

2021 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 3

NFL picks and score predictions for Week 3 as the 2021 season rolls along. Fall is beautiful and football is on the tube. The 2021 NFL season is off and running, and we’ve got our regular batch of weekly NFL picks and score predictions to help you through the upcoming weekend of gridiron greatness.
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Astros' Dusty Baker: 'I've never seen anybody like' Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is rewriting history books and redefining traditional limits placed on ballplayers. He does it all with a reverence and respect that’s won the admiration of Astros manager Dusty Baker, who acknowledged it’s “tough not to like” the 27-year-old Japanese superstar. “He’s tough not to like because anybody that...
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
70K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy