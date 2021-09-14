Tulsa Master Gardener's answers about fall planting, pests, pollinators and more

Each week, Tulsa Master Gardeners of the OSU Cooperative Extension Service answers questions about pests, planting and more. You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by the Diagnostic Center at 4116 E. 15th St., or by emailing mg@tulsamastergardeners.org. If you are interested in joining Tulsa Master Gardeners, click here for more info.