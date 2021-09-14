CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Master Gardener's answers about fall planting, pests, pollinators and more

Tulsa World
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach week, Tulsa Master Gardeners of the OSU Cooperative Extension Service answers questions about pests, planting and more. You can get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by the Diagnostic Center at 4116 E. 15th St., or by emailing mg@tulsamastergardeners.org. If you are interested in joining Tulsa Master Gardeners, click here for more info.

tulsaworld.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Lifestyle
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

CIA director's team experienced Havana Syndrome symptoms on recent trip to India

A member of CIA Director Bill Burns’ team experienced symptoms consistent with the elusive Havana Syndrome in a recent trip to India, Fox News confirmed Tuesday. The CIA has not commented on the incident, but sources familiar with the event said it was the second time in a month that a U.S. official exhibited symptoms related to the mysterious ailment.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pollinators#Pests#Tulsa Master Gardeners

Comments / 0

Community Policy