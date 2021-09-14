Pokemon GO Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit Guide: How to Catch the Lake Guardians
We've explained how to catch the Lake Guardians of the Sinnoh region—Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit—in Pokemon GO. This trio will be taking over raids from Lugia starting today, Sept. 14. Unfortunately for some trainers, these Pokemon are region-specific. Additionally, with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it appears that trading could be the best way option to collect all three. Those who have international friends may be able to snag a Raid invite, as well.www.dbltap.com
Comments / 0