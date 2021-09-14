Pokemon GO Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit Guide: How to Catch the Lake Guardians

Even after five years it’s still exciting when a new species arrives in Pokémon GO, which just happened for Inkay and its evolution Malamar. These two new Pokémon will surely be on everyone’s to-catch list as the Psychic Spectacular event begins around the world. But how can you add one to your Pokédex? How do you evolve it? And should you be hunting for Shiny Inkay? Here’s the answers the questions of how to catch Inkay, how to evolve Inkay, and can Inkay be shiny in Pokémon GO.

