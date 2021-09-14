CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Succession: Is the HBO TV Show Cancelled or Renewed for Season Three?

tvseriesfinale.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn HBO drama from creator Jesse Armstrong, Succession stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, Rob Yang, J. Smith Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, and Arian Moayed. Unfolding in New York, Succession follows the Roy family, which controls the Waystar Royco media conglomerate. Season two picks up where the freshman installment left off. In the face of an uncertain future, the Roy family struggles to retain control of their empire and ward off threats from the past.

tvseriesfinale.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvseriesfinale.com

NCIS: Hawai’i: Season One Viewer Votes

How well will this team work together in the first season of the NCIS: Hawai’i TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like NCIS: Hawai’i is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i here.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘The Underground Railroad’ Shut Out at the Emmys, as TV Academy Snubs Barry Jenkins’ Masterpiece

“The Underground Railroad” has been shut out of the 2021 Emmy Awards. After receiving seven nominations, including recognition for showrunner Barry Jenkins (Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series) and the series overall (Outstanding Limited Series), the Amazon Prime Video original lost all seven categories over two weekends of Emmy presentations. Competition was fierce, among limited series in particular. “WandaVision,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Mare of Easttown,” and “I May Destroy You” all earned more nominations than “The Underground Railroad,” and they all earned at least one trophy. Many considered the Limited Series categories to be the most competitive, meaning certain programs would...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Jason Sudeikis Wins Emmy for ‘Ted Lasso’ as Best Actor in a Comedy Series

“Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis has delighted audiences and critics with his performance as the mustachioed American soccer coach, and that love has paid off with an Emmy. Sudeikis just secured the award as Best Actor in a Comedy Series. The win was a foregone conclusion over the last few weeks, with IndieWire’s own Ben Travers reiterating that the award was the actor’s to lose. The Apple TV+ series had already taken home awards in Casting, Sound mixing, and Single-Camera Picture Editing at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys [and won Best Comedy Series]. This was one of a whopping 17 nominations...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ Renewed by HBO for Two Seasons Through 2024

“Real Time With Bill Maher” has been renewed by HBO for two more seasons. The “politically incorrect” talk show, hosted by the eponymous comedian and satirist, will air on the premium cabler through 2024 and will be available to stream on HBO Max. “After 19 seasons, ‘Real Time With Bill Maher,” remains a Friday night destination for fresh perspectives and smart conversation about today’s most relevant issues,” said Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president of HBO programming, in a statement. “His weekly editorials are insightful, must-see viewing in his signature voice, and we’re proud to continue our relationship with Bill and the...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Hollywood Reporter

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards: TV Review

It took around five minutes for Sunday night’s Emmy Awards telecast to get awkward. We’d made it through the fairly arbitrary tribute to television scored to the late Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend.” Maybe you were amused by Rita Wilson rapping and by the TV Academy making room for Lil Dicky onstage despite ignoring Dave completely, but even if you weren’t amused, it was over quickly and it appeared that host Cedric the Entertainer wasn’t even going to do a monologue and we went straight to Seth Rogen presenting the night’s first award. “There are way too many of us in this...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Jean Smart Wins Emmy for ‘Hacks’ as Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart’s performance as a legendary stand-up comic in HBO Max’s “Hacks” made for one of 2021’s best television characters. That’s a sentiment that was widely shared by Television Academy voters, who awarded the actress the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series on Sunday evening. Smart competed with Aidy Byrant (“Shrill”), Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), Allison Janney (“Mom”), and Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”) for the Emmy. HBO Max’s synopsis for “Hacks” reads: “Hacks” explores “a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled outcast, 25-year-old (Hannah Einbinder).” The...
MOVIES
Variety

In Surprise Win, Ewan McGregor Scores His First Career Emmy With ‘Halston’

Ewan McGregor has won the Emmy Award for lead actor in a limited series for his role in the Netflix show “Halston.” McGregor beat out an impressive list of competitors in the category including: Paul Bettany for the Disney Plus-Marvel Studios series “WandaVision,” Hugh Grant for HBO’s “The Undoing,” and Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr. for Disney Plus’ filmed version of “Hamilton.” In his acceptance speech, McGregor thanked the cast and crew of the show. “I just want to thank our crew first of all because like so many people have said tonight, we shot through the pandemic in New York City...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Netflix ‘Virgin River’: Will The Show Be Renewed For Season 4?

Fans of the popular series have been waiting impatiently to hear whether Netflix will confirm Season 4 of Virgin River. Meanwhile, filming has been ongoing on the series since the end of July 2021. However, despite it being clear that filming is ongoing, the streaming channel has still not confirmed whether there will be a fourth season.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Snook
Person
Kieran Culkin
Person
Matthew Macfadyen
Person
Arian Moayed
Person
Hiam Abbass
Person
Nicholas Braun
Person
Alan Ruck
Deadline

Brits Dominate Emmys (Again) With More Than Half Of Primetime Awards Given To UK Series & Talent

The chicken wings and guacamole turned up at London’s Soho House just before The Crown won the Emmy for best drama series. 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards: Deadline’s Full Coverage It was 4 a.m. Monday in the Greek Street members club when the telecast finished, but the cast and crew of Netflix’s series were celebrating. As creator Peter Morgan, who won his first Emmy for writing, said, “We’re going to have a party now.” The cast of the royal drama was celebrating with its own red-carpet event in Soho, London as a result of the travel ban that currently precludes non-U.S. citizens or...
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

'Crown,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'Mare' win big at the Emmy Awards

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- The Crown won the Best Drama honor and swept the acting categories at the Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles Sunday. The Netflix show's stars Olivia Colman, Josh O'Connor, Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies took home the statuettes for Best Actress, Actor, Supporting Actress and Supporting Actor in a Drama. It also earned the Emmys for Best Writing and Directing for a Drama.
MOVIES
Popculture

Promising HBO Max Show Canceled

HBO Max has opted not to move forward with a second season of Generation, the teen dramedy that was the streamer's first pilot to go to series. HBO Max announced last week that it canceled Generation after just a single season, confirming in a statement obtained by TV Line that it would "not be moving forward with a second season of Generation." Per the show's official description, Generation followed "a diverse group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community."
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Network Tv#U S#Waystar Royco#Hbo Tv#Telly#Nielsens
tvseriesfinale.com

NCIS: Hawai’i: Season Two? Has the New CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, the NCIS: Hawai’i TV series is the latest entry in the NCIS franchise and stars Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Noah Mills, Tori Anderson, Kian Talan, and Alex Tarrant. Jane Tennant (Lachey) is the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor. She has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way. Her unwavering team of specialists includes junior field agent Lucy Tara (Al-Bustami); cyber intelligence specialist Ernie Malik (Antoon); second-in-command Jesse Boone (Mills); Defense Intelligence Agency Special Agent Kate Whistler (Anderson); and Kai Holman (Tarrant), a new NCIS agent. Tennant and her team balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security, and the mysteries of the island paradise itself.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TV's Animated Specials, Ranked: Lucifer, PEN15, Supernatural, Fringe and 9 More Memorable One-Off Episodes

The Winchester brothers, Raymond Reddington and the Devil himself are among the lucky TV characters to have found themselves in cartoon form. While animated television specials have popped up numerous times over the decades, the coronavirus pandemic has forced even more series — including some you might not expect — to get creative with different art forms as live-action TV production halted during the last 18 months. In recent weeks, Hulu’s PEN15 and Netflix’s Lucifer have both experimented with animation, but where do those episodes rank among the rest of television’s animated specials?
TV SERIES
justjaredjr.com

HBO Max Officially Renews 'Gossip Girl' For Season 2!

It’s official – Gossip Girl will be back for a second season!!. HBO Max JUST revealed the super exciting news on Thursday (September 9). The GG revival takes us back to the Upper East Side, where we find a new generation of New York private school teens who are introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark. Gossip Girl explores just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
buffalonynews.net

HBO's 'Succession' finally gets a season 3 premiere date

Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): The wait is almost over! 'Succession' season three finally has a premiere date. The Emmy-winning show's third season will come out on October 17, nearly two years after the last episode of season two aired. The news regarding the premiere date was shared by the...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Lucifer: Season Seven? Has the Netflix Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Streaming on the Netflix subscription service, Lucifer stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, Rachael Harris, and Aimee Garcia, with Scarlett Estevez recurring. The supernatural procedural centers on Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis) who abandoned his throne, retired to Los Angeles, opened up a nightclub, and started helping LAPD Detective Chloe Decker (German) solve cases. In the sixth season, the devil himself has become God… almost. Why is he hesitating? And as the world starts to unravel without a God, what will he do in response?
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Succession’ (Finally) Gets Season 3 Debut Date on HBO

The series will return on Oct. 17, almost exactly two years after its last episode aired. Succession, at long last, has a firm premiere date on HBO. After releasing a minute-long teaser in July and saying in August that the series would begin its third season in October, HBO has put Succession on the calendar. The Emmy-winning drama’s third season will premiere on Oct. 17 — two years and four days after the last episode of season two aired.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy